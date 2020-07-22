Smith-Cotton Junior High football players finished their camp Thursday, boosting attendance with the reintroduction of 7th graders to the event.
S-C junior high football head coach Brian Foster said including 7th grade football players was approved in spring, and attendance surpassed 50 players during the three-day camp.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Foster said. “If we can keep the numbers like that, it’s only going to help our program. It’s only going to help S-C.”
Foster said increased participation and schemes that resemble the high school playbook will pay dividends as Smith-Cotton prepares for annual play in the Central Missouri Activities Conference.
“By the time they get to high school, we run the same thing,” Foster said. “It takes a little bit off of the learning curve.”
Precautions regarding the spread of coronavirus included players using individual water bottles and more frequent sanitization.
“If they’re not doing a drill, they are socially distanced,” Foster said. “We sanitize before and after and everyone has to bring their own water. When we have breaks, there’s really no getting together. We’ve had to adjust normal things, but we’ve made it work.”
Including 7th grade players helped increase the total participation from 28 players last year to 50 on Tuesday, Foster said. While rain canceled the camp Monday, more numbers allowed coaches to host more scrimmages than last year.
Added enthusiasm and more game-speed experience will be necessary as S-C adjusts to a CMAC schedule. The Tigers’ varsity program finished 1-9 last year and posted a 2-7 record against future CMAC opponents over the last two seasons.
“It’s a challenging jump, but it’s one that we’re ready for,” Foster said. “The coaching staff, we’ve all worked together for a number of years now. … We know each other well. We know what we all bring to the table.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
