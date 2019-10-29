WARRENSBURG — Smith-Cotton erased a seven-point deficit in the second set of a 25-20, 25-23 victory Tuesday against Warrensburg to advance in the Class 4, District 12 Tournament.
Lady Tigers junior Tera Reberry landed 11 kills with 10 digs and seven blocks, supporting a 6-0 run and a comeback effort in the second set.
S-C senior Haley Wiskur finished with six kills, eight digs and two blocks, senior Megan Toops had 21 assists and sophomore Paige Abney added nine digs.
Trailing for most of the second game, Smith-Cotton head coach Diane Shipley used a timeout to reset the team’s focus. She said a lack of quality passes limited production from the front row.
“First of all, I just said take a deep breath,” Shipley said. “Bad passes, bad passes, we went around the whole front row and they didn’t get a swing once. … We couldn’t get them toward the front row so that they could attack the ball.”
Reberry’s contributions in the back row and sophomore Bailey Brown’s presence in the front helped Smith-Cotton take control of the first set. Warrensburg paused action, trailing 19-14, after a point in which Wiskur recorded a dig, Reberry deflected a swing and landed the kill.
Warrensburg, the No. 5 seed to S-C’s No. 4, crept back into the first game, 23-19, but an attack error ended the set. Warrensburg finished the season 14-15-2.
Raymore-Peculiar met Belton in the late match for a chance to play No. 2 Helias.
After its first postseason since 2015, when the Lady Tigers defeated Battle for a district title, Smith-Cotton (15-12-2) advances to play Jefferson City 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
S-C had previously beaten Warrensburg in Sedalia and at the Husker Spikefest in Higginsville, both in straight sets, and have now defeated their former West Central Conference rivals in four straight matches.
Earlier this season, both Jefferson City and Helias defeated Smith-Cotton two sets to none.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
