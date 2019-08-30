Minutes to first touch on a new season, the Tigers were looking for someone to step up.
Smith-Cotton boys soccer graduated a dynamic group last season that kept pace with some of the largest schools in the state. Three seniors and a young crop of returners raised questions for a program averaging 20 wins over the last six years.
Right away, S-C sophomore Vicente Saldana sought to answer some of those questions.
Saldana scored twice Friday during a 4-0 victory over Oak Grove at the Smith-Cotton Soccer Tournament at Tiger Stadium.
“That was a pleasant surprise,” said Smith-Cotton head coach Ethan Weller.
Two minutes into the match, Saldana buried a right-footed shot past the Panthers goalkeeper. Tigers sophomore Lennyn Deleon set up the goal with a long pass from midfield. It was vintage Smith-Cotton, Weller said.
“One good thing, the last few years, we’ve been able to run the same system. So the kids know what to look for. They did a really good job taking what they learned the past couple of years and applying it there.
“That was a nice little start. It at least broke the nerves a little bit.”
Saldana cleaned up a strike from Hawkins for his second goal of the game. Beating the keeper to a ball, Hawkins ripped a shot that met adversity near the net and was tapped beyond the stripe by Saldana.
Weller said Saldana’s speed grants him an important role in the offense.
“Vicente has got some pace to him,” Weller said. “He’s definitely quick. … His first step is very quick too. So, if we can get him to understand how to time runs a little bit better, he’s going to wreak some havoc over here on the wing.
“He’s definitely going to be a big part of what we’re doing.”
Tigers junior Jacob Ideran converted a corner kick from sophomore Tyler Goss in the final seconds of the first half, and Smith-Cotton led 3-0. Hawkins scored with 18 minutes remaining in regulation on an assist from junior Austyn Wenner.
While Smith-Cotton (1-0) is running a familiar system, Weller said possession may slip when compared to past performances. The Tigers completed about 60 passes in the first half and more than 100 in the second.
“We may not be able to keep it like maybe we have done in the past couple of years,” Weller said. “We’re going to have to have a little bit of combination of being able to play direct and being able to keep it.”
Three seniors, Tommy Branstetter, Ty King and Hawkins, lead a Tigers team that lacks the volume of past Smith-Cotton rosters. Wesley Morrison is the top returning scorer from a nine-person junior class, while four sophomores appear on the varsity list.
Four reserves were available Friday night.
Leading a lean and generally unproven roster — with Springfield Central, Waynesville and Kickapoo waiting in the Class 4, District 10 Tournament — Weller said individual development is paramount for Smith-Cotton boys soccer.
“As long as we’re making steps forward,” Weller said. “We want to minimize how many times we take a step backwards. A couple nights ago we had practice, I told them I thought we took a step back. Tonight, I thought we made a big step forward — even from the first half to the second half.
“Now, we need to make sure we keep taking that step forward.”
After its season-opening tournament, which continues 9 a.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium against Osage and Willard, Smith-Cotton travels to Columbia 6:45 p.m. Sept. 3 to face Rock Bridge.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.