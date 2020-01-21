Smith-Cotton junior Matt Thompson scored a game-high 22 points Tuesday during a 63-43 loss home to Republic.
Thompson scored 11 points in the second quarter, including a last-second layup on a neat pass from junior Dane Foster that left Smith-Cotton trailing 31-24 at halftime.
S-C boys basketball coach Kevin Thomas said the defensive effort slipped to open the second half. Republic (11-4) led Smith-Cotton 49-38 after three quarters.
“Defensive intensity and effort is what was going to give us a chance to win the game,” Thomas said. “We just kind of ran out of gas at the end.”
Tied at four points apiece, S-C’s defense spotted Republic seven unanswered and, after a Sedalia timeout, Republic junior Drew McMillin landed his second of back-to-back 3-pointers to give the visiting Tigers a 14-4 lead.
Smith-Cotton (6-8) tips off against the hosts of the Eldon Tournament 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
S-C senior Brett Grupe ended the first-quarter run from beyond the arc and a Foster 3-pointer represented the final field goal of the period, bringing the standing to 22-10.
Playing without senior Kardell Sims Jr., who is no longer with the team, Thomas said Thompson is among S-C Tigers looking to make up for production lost in the field and on the boards.
“We need scoring out of [Thompson] and scoring out of some other guys,” Thomas said. “Those points that Kardell gave us have to come from somewhere else.”
Smith-Cotton senior Keith Hawkins picked up his fifth personal foul on a technical awarded with about 6 minutes to play. McMillin reached 20 points at the free-throw line, increasing the lead to 53-38.
Republic senior Joe Rexroad hit 20 points on a fast-break layup in the final minute of regulation, pushing the score to its final standing.
Sedalia finished the S-C/McDonald’s Classic with a win over Foundations College Prep of Illinois and losses to Ozark and Center.
Smith-Cotton (6-8) tips off against the hosts of the Eldon Tournament 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and are scheduled to return to SCHS for a Valentine’s Day contest with Boonville.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
