Smith-Cotton football has seniors at the helm of the offense as it reconstructs its defensive identity and adjusts to a more uncompromising schedule.
There is a sense of routine going into 2019.
The Tigers are going to work.
“We’re going to face some pretty good talent,” said Smith-Cotton head coach Charlie McFail. “We did last year, we’re going to this year, and we’re going to for years to come.
“That’s what it is. They’re good, we’re good. Now, who’s going to out-work who?”
Last season, Smith-Cotton bounced back from a three-game losing streak with as many wins against two former West Central Conference teams and a postseason victory over incoming Central Missouri Activities Conference member, Hickman. CMAC begins competition in 2020.
Their skid last year was a dark nadir in which opponents Smithville, Rock Bridge and Lawrence Free State of Kansas combined to outscore the Tigers 134-9. All three return to the schedule, with the latter two scheduled as road games.
Reeling off three straight wins before a 30-9 district semifinals loss at Timberland helped emphasize a point the coaching staff made all season: if you work hard, you can play with anyone.
“We try to make that the expectation,” McFail said. “We want to play good people.
“If you work hard, you’re good too.”
Smith-Cotton senior quarterback Brett Grupe and senior running back Christian Finley are positioned to lead the offense. Finley accounted for 1,798 all-purpose yards last season, leading the team in carries (203) and receptions (21). Grupe called his favorite target and close friend “dynamic.”
“He makes my job easy when I can lean on him to run the ball and catch my passes,” Grupe said. “He is a big part of our offense.”
Having learned from lining up against strong defenses, Grupe said the Tigers have the tools and he has the experience to expand the attack. An offensive line more agile than in years past, — made up of seniors Dylan Wissman, Matt Diaz, juniors Jackson Hazel, Joe Rodriguez and sophomore Elias Washington — should also help open up play-calling.
“They’re stepping in with a new role,” Grupe said. “You can call them inexperienced, but they know what they’re doing. … Yeah, they’re first-year guys, but they’re not scared.”
Inexperience on the defensive side is a point of concern for McFail. A class that included a host of defensive backs and linebackers graduated in May, and with them their knack for turnovers.
Alongside seniors Camden Gear and Tyler Smith, sophomores Jaren Washington, Everett Wood, Kole Scott and Braxton Housen have been elevated to starting positions.
It has been a rewarding challenge developing a new defensive crop, McFail said.
“Those kids are doing an excellent job,” McFail said. “Stepping into the roles, learning, picking up on things. It’s frustrating, because they don’t know everything. As coaches, we realize that. What we like about those kids is that they’re learning, they’re picking up what we’re teaching and actually teaching other kids along that same way. They’re coming along nicely.”
Smith-Cotton opens the regular season with back-to-back Spartan clashes. The Tigers visit Moberly 7 p.m. Friday in its season opener. The two have been evenly matched in recent years. S-C won last season by a touchdown after consecutive one-point victories in ‘16 and ‘17.
The Tigers then host defending district champs and another future CMAC opponent, Battle. The Spartans of Columbia are early favorites in the Class 5, District 4 bracket, along with Ft. Zumwalt North, which also won a district title last season.
In Week 3, Smith-Cotton battles for the Silver Tiger Trophy at Walton Stadium in Warrensburg. Sedalia relinquished the prize last season after six straight wins against the rival Tigers.
Reclaiming the Silver Tiger distinction — and extending a three-game win streak against Hickman in Week 4 — are the first steps in improving on its record from last year before attempting to close the gap with Smithville, Free State and Rock Bridge.
“You gain respect from playing those tough teams,” Grupe said.
Smith-Cotton celebrates senior night before the Battle matchup Sept. 6 and hosts Clinton for homecoming Oct. 18.
With two defending district champs in the four-team pool, while three months away, S-C projects to play a Week 10 matchup with Francis Howell North, which failed to win a game last season.
You won’t catch the Tigers complaining about their schedule or planning into November. McFail said that if the players do their job, routinely, they can be proud of their work no matter the outcome.
“Our goal this year, is for kids to understand that,” McFail said.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.