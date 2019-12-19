As Versailles returned to Sedalia, Smith-Cotton returned to the win column.
Smith-Cotton senior Kardell Sims Jr. scored 24 points, senior Christian Finley finished with 23 and Tigers won 76-60 against Versailles, visitors against S-C for the first time since 2010.
Sims, who missed the final shot in an overtime loss Friday at Warrensburg, counted Thursday as a bounce-back performance.
“I thought the whole way home, ‘I have to bounce back from this,’” he said. “This can’t be my story. I want to do something better, something different.’
“We came here tonight and did our best.”
Versailles tied the game at 11 points with a 3-pointer and again at 13 points — after a failed Smith-Cotton lob led to fast-break bucket. Holding a 20-18 lead after one quarter, Sedalia would not trail again.
Sedalia grew its lead in the second quarter, despite forfeiting at least four possessions via charging violation. Teams combined for 21 fouls in the first half, slowing the pace en route to a 35-27 halftime standing.
When whistles frustrated the offense, Sims said the team turned to S-C head coach Kevin Thomas and continued “sticking to their principles.”
“I know there’s a lot of people watching me,” Sims said of losing composure. “That’s just a waste of time and a bad attitude. … If I do that, it could lead to the younger guys or other guys doing that as well.”
Coby Williams, senior, paced Versailles with 25 points. Versailles last met Smith-Cotton in Sedalia in 2010, but visited The Jungle in a Feb. 27 sectional matchup with Blair Oaks last season.
Renewing the matchup for the 2018-19 campaign, S-C lost to Versailles 65-62 in Morgan County. Before Thursday, S-C most recently defeated Versailles at the 2012 Eldon Tournament.
Versailles (2-4) begins defense of the Stover Tournament 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 against Stoutland.
Due to snow, Smith-Cotton (5-3) rescheduled its Dec. 16 game at Marshall to Feb. 17. The Lady Tigers postponed its Dec. 17 matchup at Waynesville to Feb. 27.
Smith-Cotton boys and girls basketball each continue Saturday at the W-K Holiday Classic at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center in Sedalia. The Lady Tigers tip-off 7:30 p.m. against Battle, while the S-C boys host Helias at 9 p.m.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.