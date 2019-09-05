It is a fresh start for Smith-Cotton girls tennis.
Despite returning their top two players, juniors Caroline Matz and Macy Mathew, the rest of the lineup entered Tuesday’s season-opening match against Knob Noster with minimal varsity experience.
Smith-Cotton girls tennis head coach Christine Nierman said preseason workouts have balanced learning the basics and preparing for varsity-level matches.
“Practices are just getting more of the basics down,” Nierman said. “Back to fundamentals, but pushing them to compete at the varsity level. Getting them match ready.”
Matz and Mathews were the lone S-C winners in doubles play, defeating Knob Noster’s top duo 8-5. They also started their singles campaigns with victories, with Matz defeating Ella Konrad 8-4 and Mathews beating Rebecca Burch 8-1.
Nierman said the Lady Tigers’ top returners are playing with more confidence this season.
“I just think that having some court and game experience under their belt has given them a lot more confidence going into this year,” Nierman said. “Their ground strokes, as far as the ability to change those up, they have a little bit more in their bag this year.”
Filling out the rest of the lineup was made a bit easier with help from freshman Anita Husyeva, whose play during the summer helped her fit into the No. 3 role. She defeated the Lady Panthers’ Chloe McDonnell 8-6 in her singles debut, but fell in doubles 9-7 alongside senior Rita Royaka.
“I would say she has more or less earned that spot,” Nierman said of her No. 3. “She just needs tweaking of some things to change her game. A lot more court time will take her a lot further.”
Royaka swept her singles opponent Tuesday, while fellow senior Ariana Martinez won the No. 6 singles match 8-6. Lady Tigers sophomore Ellie Kotok won in the No. 5 spot 8-4.
Smith-Cotton (1-0) continues a three-match homestand Thursday against Center High School and Friday hosting Osage. Both contests begin doubles play 4:30 p.m. at Liberty Park.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
