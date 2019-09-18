Smith-Cotton volleyball met for Warrensburg the second time in four days Tuesday during a 25-23, 25-21 victory at Smith-Cotton High School.
Lady Tigers junior Tera Reberry finished the night with 12 kills, 10 digs and three aces and blocks apiece. S-C senior Megan Toops recorded nine digs and 21 assists, while senior Haley Wiskur collected seven kills, three digs and two blocks.
Smith-Cotton (4-3-1) defeated Warrensburg in the Higginsville Spikefest semifinals, 12-25, 25-15, 15-12, Saturday at Lafayette County High School, before dropping the championship match to Cameron.
During pool play at the Higginsville Spikefest, Reberry landed 20 kills, four blocks and recorded 16 digs. Toops collected 33 assists, while sophomore Paige Abney led the Lady Tigers with 17 digs and 10 aces.
Playing without senior hitter Haley Wiskur over the weekend, S-C head coach Diane Shipley said the team welcomed her skillset and energy on Tuesday.
“She’s kind of a spitfire out there,” Shipley said. “She pumps them up.”
S-C fell behind early to begin each set. In the second, Reberry landed two kills and Isabelle Lyles, who came in handy at Higginsville, delivered an ace to bring the home team within two points, 17-15. An error helped tie the set at 20 and was apart of a 5-0 run that gave Smith-Cotton a 23-20 advantage.
Warrensburg exited a timeout and threatened S-C’s advantage with a well-placed tip to make it 23-21. Though Sedalia re-gained control with a team block, Shipley said her team has at times been too aggressive at the net.
“This weekend, that was the one thing we got beat on, was tips,” Shipley said. “We worked on that yesterday. We worked on them to tip to better spots. … We have to watch the swing.”
Reberry powered a run in the first set that put S-C ahead for the first time, 16-15, with two blocks and a kill. Wiskur joined the block party later in the game, and Warrensburg paused action after an error put Sedalia at set point.
Smith-Cotton ended the final set on a 7-2 run to secure its first home win of the season. They travel Thursday to Columbia to challenge Rock Bridge.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
