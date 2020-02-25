Levels under pressure appear normal.
Fuel is in the tank.
Even the spare tire is ready for the road.
Smith-Cotton boys basketball tuned-up for postseason play Tuesday with a 74-58 victory over Capital City in Sedalia.
Tigers junior Matt Thompson led all scorers with 24 points and senior Christian Finley added 16 to help S-C snap a three-game skid against the freshman and sophomore Cavaliers.
Smith-Cotton head coach Kevin Thomas said despite the win, he was disappointed in the overall effort. S-C beat Capital City by a 40-point margin Dec. 3 at the Marshall Tournament.
“I’ve got to find a way to get the guys to play harder and more consistently,” Thomas said.
Thomas added that the Tigers have developed as individuals and the team has changed playstyles since the last met the Cavaliers (3-20).
“Our game, we’ve changed quite a bit,” Thomas said. “We’ve grown as a team.”
Thompson pushed the lead beyond 10 points at the free-throw line, and converted on an assist from Finley to end the third period with a 57-46 lead.
Extending a run to five points, Capital City sophomore Thomas Kesete pulled the Cavs within two points, 24-22, from beyond the arc less than two minutes into the second quarter.
The Tigers scored six unanswered points en route to a 40-32 halftime standing.
Leading 71-54 with less than three minutes to play, the S-C reserves handled the remainder of regulation. Tigers junior Alex Gehlken highlighted the sequence with a 3-pointer.
Thomas said he was pleased with the effort from the bench, which accounted for 16 points.
“We lose quite a bit this year, and a lot of those guys are going to play some big, big minutes for us next year,” Thomas said.
The Tigers (12-11) travel Friday to Bolivar for its season finale and open the Class 5 District 9 Tournament as the No. 4 seed.
Smith-Cotton hosts Hickman 7:30 p.m. Monday at Battle High School in Columbia for a shot at top-seeded Rock Bridge. The Tigers previously defeated Hickman 75-67 during a home game Dec. 11.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.