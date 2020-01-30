Smith-Cotton wrestling finished a couple points of a senior night sweep Thursday hosting a triangular with Clinton and Warrensburg.
S-C junior Jackson Hazel, 220 pounds, capped a 45-28 win against Warrensburg with a pin in the 220-pound match, while a one-point deduction proved consequential in a 36-35 final with Clinton.
The Tigers were docked one point just after senior Leo Linares, 195 pounds, secured a first-period pin against Clinton’s Tristen Carter. S-C freshman Morgan King (120) and senior Tanner Harris (145) defeated their respective opponents amid a series of open matches. Clinton’s Cory Vansell landed pin a in the final match to decide the dual.
Smith-Cotton wrestling head coach Eric McNeal said the penalty was disappointing.
“You have to conduct yourself with class,” McNeal said. “I’ve always been a big proponent of, ‘When you lose, say little. When you win, say less.’”
Accounting for an open at 195 pounds and Hazel’s pinfall, Sedalia won four straight matches to overcome Warrensburg. S-C sophomore Everett Wood (182) outlasted Warrensburg’s George Fury in a 5-2 decision and senior Mason Baslee (170) pinned Josh Francis in 1 minute, 1 second.
While there were few four-year wrestlers in the class, McNeal said S-C’s program has meant as much to the outgoing seniors.
“We got some kids who I think found a home here,” McNeal said. “One they probably hadn’t expected. … They’ve done their job. They’ve learned how to wrestle, and hopefully they got something out of the sport that will help them throughout life.”
Smith-Cotton’s boys travel Saturday to Grandview, while the Lady Tigers compete at the Kearney Tournament. With districts scheduled for Feb. 15 in Jefferson City, McNeal said the entire wrestling room is focusing on its strengths.
“We’ve got kids that understand that even though I’m not starting, I’ve got to push this kid to make them better,” McNeal said.
