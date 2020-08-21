There is work ahead for Smith-Cotton volleyball.
The Lady Tigers enter the 2020 campaign without last season’s top producers in kills, blocks and assists. And in joining the Central Missouri Activities Conference, which adds Capital City and Battle to the usual schedule, the regular season will look more like the postseason.
After the first week of practice, S-C volleyball head coach Diane Shipley said the group appears up to the challenge.
“The girls have a good attitude and they know that we’re going to have to work a lot harder to accomplish things,” Shipley said. “So far they’re ready to do it. They want to compete.”
The Lady Tigers finished 15-13-2 last season after claiming their first district tournament win in four years against Warrensburg. While the goals are similar, new faces are projected to get it done.
Stepping into more prominent roles this season are senior Emma Slaughter, junior Bailey Brown and sophomore Sydney Toops. Slaughter landed 68 kills last year and proved valuable in serve receive, but will see more swings this year as the leading hitter. Brown recorded 53 blocks last season, and will also have increased swings to improve her kill percentage.
“Bailey is a hard worker,” Shipley said. “She’s willing to do it.”
Sydney started at setter for junior varsity and subbed in for her sister, Megan, for a few sets last season.
“Sydney got thrown in a few times,” Shipley said. “She has good hands, so we just have to get her up to par.”
S-C’s sophomore setter represents a group of underclassmen making the jump in 2020. Lady Tigers sophomores Natalie Adermann and Paige Abney, who were the team’s most dangerous servers last year, will help anchor the back row alongside sophomore Isabelle Lyles.
Shipley said she trusts the players’ resolve having seen their work ethic amid modified drills, face coverings and a new, required screening process to help repent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s hard.” Shipley said. “It’s something that’s not natural. But the girls have been great. … I think they just want to play.”
Further additions include assistant coaches Kaitlyn Thiel and Gabbi Mallard, who Shipley once coached during youth camps at State Fair Community College. Shipley also named Macy Mathew, who played two sports last season, as a senior who could help glue the group together.
“She is very much a team player,” Shipley said. “I think the chemistry is going to be great. They all know they’re going to have to work extra hard to accomplish their goals.”
Smith-Cotton starts the season Aug. 31 at Jefferson City and opens at home Sept. 17 hosting Rock Bridge.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
