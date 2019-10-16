STOVER — A homegrown runner won each varsity event as Smithton claimed the team titles Wednesday at the Kaysinger Conference Cross-Country Meet.
Bulldogs freshman Blaine Broderson finished the course at Liberty Park Memorial in 16 minutes, 30 seconds to win the boys varsity event, while Stover junior Julia Marriott won the girls race in 21:58.
Broderson, who won every race he entered as a seventh-grader and trains on Route JJ, has been a highly-anticipated arrival for the Bulldogs. He said the 6-mile trek off Missouri Highway 135 pales in comparison to the hills outside Morgan County R-I School.
“This course is pretty mean,” Broderson said. “All those hills, you start running, everything starts burning. You get to the halfway point, and you can’t really feel anything. You’re just muscling through. That’s all you can do.”
Broderson said he ramped up his offseason workouts to prepare for the varsity level — and to make up for his first loss.
“I didn’t lose any races throughout the rest of that season,” Broderson said of his seventh grade campaign. “I came back out my eighth grade year and I lost my very first race. So I just started hitting practice hard.”
Marriott, who finished runner-up last season, had progress stymied by an early-season case of bronchitis. She was testing her recovery on Wednesday.
“I had no idea what it was going to be like today,” Marriott said. “I was just hoping to be right up there at the front like I was last year.”
Marriott’s second test was pulling away from Smithton junior Breanna Franke, who tailed her closely after the first mile.
“It was kind of that second wind I didn’t know was there,” Marriott said.
Franke (22:12) led freshmen teammates Murray Page (22:39) and Cailey Cook (23:02) behind first-place Marriott. Stover sophomore Kara VanVleck finished fifth among the 14-runner field with a time of 23:21.
Tipton sophomore Emily Eldringhoff (23:43) and Green Ridge junior Paige Long (24:29) led their teams in sixth and ninth, respectively.
A trio of Smithton runners trailed Broderson in the boys race. Tigers senior Drew Steele (17:32) out-kicked Green Ridge junior Josh Townsend down the stretch for fourth, behind Smithton senior Blane Staus (17:31) and junior runner-up Brendan Campbell (17:20).
With a win at the Smith-Cotton Invitational and strong performances in Russellville and Hermitage, Smithton cross-country coach Dave Holiway said his top three boys are a self-sustaining bunch.
“This is not humility or anything: I hardly feel like I have to coach these guys at this point,” Holiway said. “There might be some super-genius stuff that I should be telling them, but I definitely don’t know what it is at this point. … I feel like I talk more about resting at this point in the year, more than anything else.”
Campbell said a high level of commitment helped lift the distance-running culture at Smithton.
“Those top three guys were in half-marathon shape before the season started,” Campbell said. “I put on 135 miles this summer, they put on more than 100. A lot of people don’t see that the success isn’t just the season. It’s a lot of building up to it.
“We’ve put in over hundreds of miles just to see glory for one race.”
District cross-country races for Classes 1-3 are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2.
