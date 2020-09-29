Until we meet again.
Smith-Cotton is working toward a rematch after Jefferson City handed the Tigers their first conference loss of the season Tuesday at Tiger Stadium.
Jays senior Breck McGrail scored twice and assisted on another goal during a 3-0 result that strengthened their position atop the Central Missouri Activities Conference standings.
District standings were also at stake Tuesday. The Tigers and Jays are grouped with Helias and Capital City in the Class 4 District 10 Tournament, hosted by Jefferson City.
Smith-Cotton senior Wesley Morrison said he hopes the team can earn a chance to play the Jays again.
“It’s going to be a really tough game,” Morrison said of a potential rematch. “We’re going to have to fix the things we messed up today. … We need to make sure we’re putting in the chances that we do get, because they’re going to be very few. We just need to capitalize on those.”
Jays senior Breck McGrail curled a free kick around S-C’s wall in the fifth minute to give the visitors an early advantage.
McGrail extended the lead in the 28th minute with an assist to senior Cale Heiberger. Four minutes into the second half, McGrail added to his tally on an assist from senior Ethan Blake.
Three goals allowed is a season-high for Morrison and the Tigers, who have logged seven shutouts in 13 matches.
“We didn’t mark in the first half, we had people getting open in the middle,” Morrison said. “We gave up a free kick right outside the box and it was a great shot. There’s not much we can really do there, just not give up the foul next time.”
Three goals in regulation is the most allowed this season for Morrison and the Tigers, who have logged
S-C suffered its second loss of the season Saturday at the Richard Wilson Capital Classic in Jefferson City, ending a nine-game win streak. Competing in the Black Division bracket, Tigers junior Sam Cash leveled the match with a second-half free kick, but Carthage netted the winner with about three minutes to play.
Cash and senior Jacob Ideran scored in a 2-0 victory Friday over Helias. Ideran and seniors Veniamin Tochylo, Bryce Wilson tallied goals during 3-0 semifinals win over North County.
Smith-Cotton (10-3, 2-1 CMAC) returns to action Monday, Oct. 12, hosting Guadalupe Centers Charter.
Jefferson City (11-1, 3-0 CMAC) hosts Rock Bridge on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.