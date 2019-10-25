With two meets before the state competition, Smith-Cotton boys swim and dive reaped the rewards of increased its training intensity Thursday at the West Central Classic at Joseph W. Arbisi Memorial Pool.
The Tigers totaled 555.5 points, outscoring Warrensburg (380), St. Pius X (184.5) and Marshall (48) to win the West Central Classic Meet. Named after the now-defunct conference,
S-C head coach Jerry Tankersley said he hopes to add more independent teams, such as Marshall, to the small competition in Sedalia.
“It’s a little bit more personal,” Tankersley said.
Smith-Cotton senior Jeremy Acosta, junior Hunter Scholl, freshman Clay Pilliard, the diving crew and relay teams each posted personal-best performances Saturday during the Joseph W. Arbisi Invitational in Sedalia. All have their sights on the state meet Nov. 14-16.
“Bigger meets, they have a lot of energy,” Tankersley said. “Big meets, we should see some personal bests.”
Clay Pilliard won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:57.13 and finished the 500 free with a winning time of 5:15.38. Lowell Pilliard, senior, captured the 50 free in 24.37.
Smith-Cotton sophomore Justice McDonald led all divers with 351 points, five fewer points needed for an automatic bid to state.
Acosta won the 100 fly in 55.57 and the 100 back in 59.40.
Smith-Cotton’s team of Clay Pilliard, Lowell Pilliard, Scholl and Acosta won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:37.62.
Scholl, Acosta, Clay Pilliard and Lowell Hilliard was first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:42.35.
Saturday, Smith-Cotton placed fifth with 203.5 points, behind Rock Bridge (214), Platte County (234), Blue Springs (268) and first-place Rockhurst (278).
Clay Pilliard was fourth in the 200 medley with a time of 1:50.88, third in the 200 free in 1:59.76 and finished second in the 500 free in 5:14.54.
Scholl, sophomore Levi Barth-Fagan, Clay Pilliard and Acosta finished the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:36.88, placing third. Scholl placed third in the 200 individual medley in 2:18.43.
Acosta won the 100 fly in 55.91 and was runner-up in the 100 back in 57.17, rounding out the top-five finishes for S-C.
The Tigers host future conference opponents, Columbia-area schools, Wednesday, Oct. 30.
