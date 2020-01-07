Smith-Cotton boys wrestling started the new year right.
The Tigers swept duals with Warsaw and Marshall during a tri-match Monday in Sedalia, marking its second and third victories of the season with a 51-22 result over the Class 1 Wildcats and a 48-25 final against Class 2 Marshall.
Smith-Cotton freshman Morgan King, 120 pounds, won by 11-6 decision over Warsaw’s Remington LaBoube. Tigers seniors Tanner Harris and Drake Keele brought S-C within one point with pinfalls in 3 minutes, 3 seconds and 34 seconds, respectively.
S-C sophomore Everett Wood and junior Jackson Hazel pinned their opponents, and opens at 160, 182, 195 and 285 pounds helped the Tigers outscore Warsaw.
Keele and Wood won via decisions against their Marshall counterparts, while six pins and an open lifted the Tigers to complete the tri-match.
Smith-Cotton wrestling head coach Eric McNeal said preparation in the offseason and winter break helped the Tigers improve at the turn of the calendar.
“It’s starting to pick up,” McNeal said. “When you get a couple guys who can take the lead, and they make themselves better, they make others better. When that happens, that means your room starts progressing.”
“Overall, it’s just a good example of our room working to become more wrestling-friendly,”
Lady Tigers senior Kathryn Philbrook, junior Kali Butts and freshmen Lilly Soendker and Ella Kennedy each collected pinfalls in a team competition with Marshall.
Butts, who wrestled at 165 pounds, placed fourth Saturday at the 2020 Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle High School in Columbia. Advancing to the third-place match with pinfall against Buffalo’s Jada Watson, Butts suffered a 7-6 loss by decision to North Kansas City’s Alliya Ashby.
Hosting more than 70 teams and 500 participants, McNeal said Columbia’s girls wrestling tournament is quickly growing into regional prominence. He was pleased that each competing Lady Tiger earned a match victory — no byes.
“They’re wrestling with their eyes open,” McNeal said. “For two of them, that was one of their very first tournaments. That was a heck of a tournament for your second one ever. They’re going, ‘I can feel I’m getting better. I can see I’m getting better.’ … If you’ve never stepped on a mat, or never thought of it until Nov. 4, you’re glad you have that kind of thought philosophy going forward, and you understand that there is a process for it.”
Marshall defeated Warsaw 57-22.
Class 4 Smith-Cotton previously defeated West Plains, in its first season since 1978, at a Dec. 5 tri-match at Camdenton.
