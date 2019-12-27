Consecutive games played prior to the W-K Holiday Shootout — and one played at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center last season — help explain the challenge bothering the Tipton girls basketball team.
No. 1-ranked Tipton suffered its first loss Dec. 19 by 30 points at Skyline, a Class 2 rival.
One night later, the Lady Cards focused its firepower on Lincoln, beating its conference foes 73-9.
Clearly, the Lady Cards hold impressive potential.
But a blowout loss to Skyline, which ended Tipton’s season at the Davis Center last February, continued to haunt the team after a repeat victory Friday over Russellville.
Lady Cardinals senior Abby Backes led all scorers with 28 points and senior Alexa Jurgensmeyer added 14 to help Tipton beat the Indians 62-52 in Sedalia.
“We’ve had some very intense practices,” said Lady Cardinals head coach Jason Culpepper. “We’re trying to get back to getting back to getting after it a little more. I think some of that had a lot to do with, a little bit of pressure on them, a little bit of adversity.”
After trailing 11-5 through one quarter, the Lady Cardinals outscored Russellville 20-10 en route to a five-point halftime lead. Backes produced 13 first-half points, while Jurgensmeyer accounted for 12.
Lady Cardinals freshman Myra Claas drained a 3-pointer at the horn to end the third period, and Tipton led 49-33.
Playing without junior Kiley Bailey, who scored 15 points during a 71-55 victory Dec. 7 hosting Russellville at the Tipton Tournament, the Lady Cardinals (8-1, 3-0 Kaysinger) still appeared to be living down mistakes made against Skyline during a slow start against Russellville.
Culpepper said he hopes the team can use that early-season blemish to its advantage.
“That’s a great opportunity for us, because they expose us,” Culpepper said. “They show you where you need to grow, how you need to get better. … For us, yeah, we’re rebounding still from that Skyline loss. But in the long run, which is the important thing, that’s going to make us so much better.”
Cole Camp 57, Butler 50
Bluebirds senior Kaden Harms led the team with 22 points during a 57-50 victory over Butler.
The Bears landed a 3-pointer to enter halftime with a 25-22 lead. Near the end of the third period, Cole Camp started an 11-0 run to break a 34-point tie. Bluebirds senior Ethan Ives converted on an inbounds set with a slam dunk with 1:18 to play.
Returning five starters, the Bluebirds and head coach Kevin Shearer entered the season hoping to add a hard-nosed attitude to the Cole Camp identity. Harms said the team has started to listen to its coach.
“Coach Shearer does bring a toughness to the game,” Harms said. “He makes us play tough.”
A little aggression aided Cole Camp’s run. While he prefers to dish the ball to an open teammate, Harms powered the offense with assertive drives to finish with a game-high points total.
“I like winning much more than I like getting my points,” Harms said.
The Bluebirds (4-3) open the Stover Tournament as the No. 1 seed 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Holden.
In the girls game, Cole Camp junior Destiny Kestner scored five points as the Lady Bluebirds lost to Butler 53-30.
Cole Camp mustered 12 first-half points as the offense struggled to push past the Lady Bears' defense and into its half-court sets.
The Lady Bluebirds (2-4) continue 8 p.m. Saturday against Versailles at the Stover Tournament.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
