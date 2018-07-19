Post 642 Sedalia returns home Friday for the American Legion AAA Zone 2 Tournament after rain delay pushed its tournament debut in Blue Springs back by one day.
The Travelers host Post 69 Hillcrest 8 p.m. Thursday at Hidden Valley Sports Complex in Blue Springs in the first round of the Zone 2 Tournament before finishing the bracket at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.
In Blue Springs, Post 189 Lee’s Summit and Post 11 St. Joseph and Blue Springs Fike and Post 131 Warrensburg each start at 5:30 p.m. on fields No. 3 and No. 2, respectively. Sedalia will play on field No. 2.
The winner between St. Joseph and Lee’s Summit are scheduled to challenge Blue Springs Rod’s A’s 2 p.m. Friday at Liberty Park Stadium, beginning a slate of three games. Victors in the Sedalia-Hillcrest and Warrensburg-Blue Springs Fike matchups advance to play 4:30 p.m. Friday, while the remaining teams play for their season 7 p.m. in the loser’s bracket.
After four games on Saturday, championship games for the double-elimination tournament are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, 2 p.m. Monday.
True to their name, the Travelers (31-14) have been on the road for almost a month. They last played at home June 27-28, sweeping Post 286 Odessa and Lee’s Summit.
