Smith-Cotton will remember the mistakes.
The Tigers lost four fumbles Friday, delaying their first score of the 2020 campaign until the final minutes of a 32-6 loss to Moberly.
Sophomore quarterback Lane Simmons beat his mark to the pylon with 3 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in regulation.
Smith-Cotton football head coach Charlie McFail said misplays maimed an otherwise solid debut from the Simmons-led offense.
“We had the play, it’s just the end result didn’t turn out how we wanted it,” McFail said. “But the play worked. We just have to highlight how it works and do those little things to take care of the ball.”
The Tigers lost three fumbles in the first period. A fourth fumble was recovered one play before a low snap on the punt attempt resulted in a turnover at their own 17. Moberly senior Dominic Stoneking legged home a score on the next snap. Moberly missed the point-after attempt and led 13-0 at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.
After the first S-C fumble, which occurred on the team’s second play from scrimmage, Moberly needed two snaps to get on the scoreboard. Spartans freshman Austen James, open in the flat, advanced a short completion 34 yards and scored to help give the visitors a 7-0 lead.
Spartans senior Toby Short converted a goal line fade with about 20 seconds remaining in the first period, extending the Moberly lead to 20-0.
The Spartans lost their first fumble with less than eight minutes remaining in the first half, giving the home team the ball on their own 37. McMullin broke off two runs to position the Tigers at the Moberly 3, but the Spartans stopped S-C at the goal line twice to preserve a 20-0 lead at halftime.
McFail said the defense played well, but spent too much time on the field.
“We wore down,” McFail said. “Just a misplay here, those kinds of things. Scheme-wise, I think the kids ran it pretty well.”
In the third quarter, Short captured a 40-yard bomb between the seams to put the Spartans ahead 26-0. Short snagged another catch to set up a goal-line TD rush for senior Jack Davidson with about six minutes to play.
“It’s only going to get tougher, but we’re only going to get better,” McFail said.
A Tigers receiver lost the ball on their second drive, and the Spartans took possession 30 yards from paydirt. Smith-Cotton junior Everett Wood helped force a Spartans punt with a tackle in the backfield.
The Tigers and Spartans had produced tightly-contested, season-opening results in each of the last four years. S-C started the series with a 28-27 road loss in 2016, but beat Moberly at home, 7-6, in a game delayed by severe weather.
With each game decided by seven points, both teams stopped last-minute drives at home to even the series at two games apiece.
McFail said the Tigers matched up well with Moberly, but losing the turnover battle afforded the Spartans an early advantage.
“We made it easy on them,” McFail said. “And they’re a good team, they’re going to take advantage of that, and that’s what they did.”
S-C celebrated senior night for 13 members of the football team. Parents and supporters wore masks and, in the stands, distanced from others as Smith-Cotton limited spectator capacity to about 1,500 (50 percent) at Tiger Stadium at Jennie Jaynes Activity Complex.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
