Central Missouri basketball stayed busy last week, while men’s and women’s track and field and women’s bowling came back for the spring semester on a good note.
Women’s basketball continued a strong run with a 12-game win streak, still undefeated at home and in the MIAA. Thursday night also marked the program’s 1,000th win, joining Bentley, Western Washington, Delta State and Cal Poly-Pomona as Division II programs to reach the mark.
The Jennies (15-3, 9-0) performed tremendously in all aspects of the history-making game, crushing Rogers State 86-44.
UCM ended with a 56.7% shooting percentage, assisted on 27 of 38 baskets and limited Rogers to a 27.8% shooting percentage.
Jennies senior Megan Skaggs logged her second 30-point game of the season, scoring 30 in only 31 minutes. UCM junior Nija Collier finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The team took their momentum into Saturday, defeating Northeastern State, 73-64. Collier picked up another double-double, her sixth of the season, with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Central Missouri senior Morgan Fleming scored a team-best 17 points, shot 8-for-11 from the line and grabbed seven rebounds.
The trip for men’s basketball was much different. The Mules (6-5, 2-7) suffered a 74-63 loss to the Hillcats on Thursday and fell Saturday to the RiverHawks 79-63.
UCM struggled offensively against Rogers State, shooting 8-for-23 from the field and 2-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half. Rogers State produced 21 points shooting 89% from the free-throw line.
Despite the loss, sophomore Gaven Pinkley finished 9-for-10 from the foul line and 5-for-11 from the paint, leading the Mules with 19 points.
Just like Thursday, Central Missouri trailed wire-to-wire against Northeastern State. UCM senior Kendale Hampton led the team with 16 points and, for the third time this season, the Mules matched their season-high of 14 3-pointers.
Both teams face Emporia State at home Wednesday. Tip-off for the Jennies is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the Mules game will follow.
TRACK AND FIELD
Central Missouri men’s and women’s track and field hosted its first home meet of the season last Friday with the UCM Invite.
In throws, Jennies junior Ashlan Burton threw 57 feet, 5 3/4 inches in the weight throw, a provisional qualifying mark and fourth all-time at UCM. Her throw of 49-11 1/4 in the shot put is the top-ranked mark in Division II this season.
UCM seniors Dalton Lewallen (58-5 3/4) and Nate Cummings (55-11 1/4) finished second and third in the shot put, respectively, both earning NCAA provisional marks.
Jennies junior Cassie Jennings nearly set a new UCM record, clearing 12-10 in the pole vault to win the event.
Mules freshman Josiah Nilson, in his first competition as a Mule, cleared 6-2 3/4 in the high jump to win the event.
Central Missouri junior Hannah VanBuskirk finished in second place in the women’s high jump with an NCAA provisional qualifying jump of 5-6 1/2.
UCM travels to Pittsburg, Kansas this Saturday to participate in the Pittsburg State Invitational.
