While each No. 1 seed easily advanced, upsets disrupted both brackets in the first round of the Kaysinger Conference Basketball Tournament.
Sacred Heart girls basketball and Otterville boys basketball each emerged from play-ins Friday to beat a higher seed Saturday at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center.
Cole Camp is the lone school to advance both of its teams to the semifinals, with the boys defending its top seed against Windsor 60-45 and the Lady Bluebirds outlasting Green Ridge 48-40 in a matchup of the No. 4 and 5 seeds.
Lady Gremlins senior Grace Goodwin scored 33 points to power a 71-51 outcome against No. 3-seeded Otterville. Sacred Heart meets Stover, which ousted Smithton 54-17 in the first round, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Back-to-back-to-back barn-burners illustrated a wide-open field in the boys bracket. Defending tournament champs, Tipton, came away unsatisfied with a 70-63 win against Smithton — but pleased to earn a second chance at the Bluebirds.
One night before the tournament tipped off, the Cardinals dropped a road tilt in Cole Camp 60-48. Both teams meet again 6 p.m. Thursday.
“If my kids can’t get fired up for that game, then they shouldn’t be playing,” said Tipton head coach Mike Beeman.
Cardinals senior Austin Pace scored 24 points and senior Cory Jurgensmeyer added 12 as Tipton watched a 16-0 run to start the game morph into a halftime lead of just 31-30.
Beeman said the Cardinals can chalk up a majority of its losses to blown leads.
“We don’t have size, so we need to have a little attitude,” Beeman said. “We have to have just a little bit of fire. Right now, we’re struggling to show that all the time.”
Green Ridge defeated Sacred Heart in a boys contest for the first time since 2007, snapping a streak of at least 15 losses against the Gremlins.
Tigers senior Carson Brown led the team with 19 points, senior Alex Rebikh scored 16 and senior Landon Mason finished with 17 in a 66-59 final. Sacred Heart sophomore Coen Brown logged a game-high 25 points.
“It was a big win for us,” said Green Ridge head coach Jason Cannon. “But we have to preach to our kids, ‘Don’t make this our best win.’”
Otterville upset No. 2-seeded Lincoln 54-50 to meet Green Ridge 6 p.m. Thursday in the semis. Cannon said that parity has made for an entertaining conference tournament and schedule.
“I think from one to eight in our conference this year, for sure, anybody can win on any given night,” Cannon said. “If you don’t come to play every night in our conference, you will lose.”
Tournament play continues for the girls Tuesday, pairing La Monte with Green Ridge at 4:30 p.m., followed by top-seeded Tipton and Cole Camp at 6 p.m.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
SATURDAY SCOREBOARD
BOYS
Cole Camp 60, Windsor 45
Tipton 70, Smithton 63
Green Ridge 66, Sacred Heart 59
Otterville 54, Lincoln 50
GIRLS
Tipton 79, La Monte 33
Cole Camp 48, Green Ridge 40
Sacred Heart 71, Otterville 51
Stover 54, Smithton 17
