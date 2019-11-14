WINDSOR — One of the area’s fastest swimmers found a college that felt close to home.
Lady Greyhounds senior Makayla Swigert signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Nebraska - Omaha during a ceremony Wednesday at Windsor High School.
With impressive times in freestyle and butterfly sprints, Swigert said she considered programs even further from Henry County but felt an “instant connection” with the campus and coaches at UNO.
“I kind of narrowed it down that I didn’t want to be too far from home. I love my family and love being in a small town.”
Swigert’s fastest marks include 1 minute, 56 seconds in the 200 freestyle, 53.08 in the 100 free and finishes the 100 butterfly in less than 58 seconds — just shy of USA Swimming Futures Championships time standards. She recently set a team a team record for her competitive program, Northland United, with a 2:13.30 in the 200 fly.
Joining a 15-person freshman class, and the group messaging chat the team created, Swigert said she values the outside support available in a sport made up of individual events.
“Just the community, I get to compete against a whole bunch of different people who all spend time to train hard,” Swigert said. “It’s an all-year sport. It’s nonstop training and competing.”
Swigert started swimming when she was about 5 years old and joined a competitive swim team at age 9. When she was about 12, her dad, Scott, built a pool outside their home, marking a serious commitment to training despite the lack of a high school high school program at Windsor.
“My parents just wanted me to be able to swim,” Swigert said of the initial swim lessons. “I was quick to learn techniques.”
The Mavericks compete in the NCAA Division I Summit League Conference under head coach Todd Samland.
