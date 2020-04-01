Having scored 24 runs in a record-setting victory in the first game of a doubleheader, Mules baseball was eyeing its 20th victory and a spotless record in conference play.
And then the season ended.
With the NCAA’s decision to postpone contests due to coronavirus concerns — and subsequent call to cancel the seasons and award one year of eligibility to spring sports students — Central Missouri head coach Kyle Crookes relayed the message to the dugout.
“I told the kids before the game started, this is the last game we’re going to play in a while,” Crookes said. “There was some immediate emotion. … I think some of them recognized the gravity of the situation.”
Allowed to continue contests in play, UCM captured the nightcap 20-4, effectively ending the season 20-3 and 8-0 in MIAA play.
“I’m proud of them for how they responded,” Crookes said.
Working from home, Crookes and the Mules coaching staff approach the challenge of roster construction with an additional class to integrate to its lineup and rotation.
“We’re basically taking in a new class and not losing any players,” Crookes said. “It’s obviously very different.”
The Mules list 10 seniors and redshirt seniors combined and, for the time being, returning for another year sounded appealing to most, Crookes said.
“There’s certainly things to factor in and real-world decisions to be made,” Crookes said. “What do they do if they graduated and didn’t plan on starting grad school?”
Graduate school and available scholarships join another real-world factor in roster construction: the MLB Amateur Draft. MLB owners have permission to limit the draft to as few as five rounds, and a maximum signing bonus of $20,000 for undrafted free agents.
Crookes said a handful of players had realistic professional aspirations, including senior Erik Webb, who eclipsed the UCM career home run record (46) during the final series in Hays, Kansas.
“He’s the most unassuming best baseball player around,” Crookes said. “He isn’t the tallest, he’s a 5-foot-8 ball of muscle that can really run, really enjoys camaraderie and competition. He’s been a special player for us. … I think he’s proven that he can play the game at an extremely high level.”
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
