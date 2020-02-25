Central Missouri men’s and women’s basketball stepped closer to their respective season finales, while baseball and track and field continued early-season success.
BASKETBALL
Closing in on the regular season, UCM men’s and women’s basketball traveled to Topeka, Kansas, Thursday to take on the Washburn Ichabods.
The Jennies accomplished an momentus win, clingint the second conference championship for the team in three years. The Jennies are 16-1 in MIAA play so far, losing only to Missouri Western.
UCM junior Gigi McAtee set the tone for the game, sparking a 14-point run by the team with a 3-pointer.
By the third period, the team started hitting many of their shots beyond the arc. McAtee, senior Morgan Fleming and redshirt junior Morgan VanHyfte all hit threes and increased their lead to 22 points.
Jennies senior Megan Skaggs led the team in offense with 22 points and added three rebounds. Senior Morgan Fleming followed with 16 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Looking to add another mark in the win column against Washburn, the the Ichabods came out on top in a back-and-forth men’s game, 76-74. But UCM did not go down without a fight.
The team started off hot, hitting 6-8 of their attempts in the first few minutes of the game. Washburn used 3-pointers to come from behind at the end of the first half, tying the game at 32.
With two minutes left in the game, UCM led 71-70, but due to a pair of free throws from the Ichabods with 16 seconds left, the Mules (10-16, 5-12 MIAA) were unable to catch up after the team had a 74-71 lead.
Earlier in the week, senior Matt Wilkinson set a career-high 24 points, but surpassed that with 31 points against Washburn. He shot 71.4% from 3-point range, hitting 10 of 14 attempts.
Both teams travel to Joplin tomorrow to take on Missouri Southern in the final week of the regular season. Tip off for the Jennies is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and the Mules game will follow.
TRACK AND FIELD
It was yet another successful week for the Central Missouri Track and Field team as it traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas where they competed against teams from the MIAA as well as a number of Division I schools.
Another successful week meant another broken record. Cassie Jennings beat her previous record in pole vault clearing 13 feet, 3 1/2 inches placing her third in the event.
The team travels to Pittsburg, Kansas this weekend for the MIAA Indoor Championships which will take place Friday - Sunday.
BASEBALL
UCM baseball faced Concordia-St. Paul in a three game series last weekend and were able to come out with a series sweep.
The Mules took game one of Friday’s doubleheader by a score of 11-1 in seven innings.
Central Missouri scored six runs in that inning alone off of hits by senior Erik Webb, senior Cole Taylor, redshirt junior Harrison Schnurbusch and redshirt freshman Brennan VanBreusegen.
Webb led the team offensively going 3-4 with three RBI and two home runs. Taylor also had three RBI off of one hit.
Junior Mason Green took the win for the Mules pitching a little over four innings. Green ended with five strikeouts and only two walks.
The results were similar in Game 2, as the Golden Bears fell to the Mules 16-0 in seven innings.
The Mules offense cranked into gear from the very start and runs were evenly distributed throughout the seven innings.
UCM pitching was extraordinary in the shutout effort.
Mules junior Jordan Fowler pitched six of the seven innings with only three hits, no walks, five strikeouts while facing 21 batters.
Redshirt sophomore Cole Young came in as relief for one inning with two strikeouts through five batters.
Offensively, senior Josh Schumacher led the team with three RBI and two runs going 4-5. Redshirt senior Michael Sinks and Taylor recorded two RBI, hits and runs each.
On Saturday, the Mules didn’t hold back, defeating the Golden Bears 7-0. Offense came back into the spotlight for UCM with the team hitting four home runs on the day.
Mules senior Dusty Stroup started the trend with a bomb in the fifth inning. Schnurbusch followed with a two run shot and freshman Cole Christman had the final home run of the inning.
In the seventh, Taylor added one more insurance run with a solo bomb into right field.
Pitching for the Mules was wild. The team made use of the bullpen and used seven pitchers in total. Out of these seven, they only allowed two hits with six strikeouts for Concordia-St. Paul.
The Mules (11-3) head into MIAA play with a three game series against Rogers State this weekend at Crane Stadium. Game 1 begins 4 p.m. Friday.
