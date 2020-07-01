FLORENCE — A love for animals was the guiding force that eventually sent Kelsey Raines on a path of artful expression. Her home studio is now filled with portraits of pets and animals, although her dream is to create large public murals.
Raines, who owns Art by Kelsey Raines LLC, has a studio in her rural home near Florence. She also teaches art at Skyline Elementary School in Sedalia.
“I do a lot of pet portraits,” she said Monday afternoon from her home. “That is sort of my bread and butter, besides teaching obviously.”
Raines has always loved animals. She has an animal science degree with a minor in fine art from Missouri State University in Springfield.
“I worked for a few years in the animal health industry in Springfield,” she noted. “I grew up around Springfield and then went to Missouri State.
“I was always into horses,” she continued. “So, I rode on their equestrian team for four years.”
She attended college wanting to be an art major, but with all her studies surrounding animal science and equestrian themes, it was better to wait at the time.
She eventually moved to the Sedalia area and received her master’s degree in art and art education in 2014 from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. She has taught art at Skyline for five years.
“I love it,” she said of teaching. “They are always enthusiastic and excited about art. I have almost 500 kids and I only get to see them an hour a week, so we try to get a lot done in that hour.
“This year we put on an art show that I was really proud of,” she added. “That was the first (art show).”
With some downtime due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school being closed, Raines recently created a website featuring her art.
“I have a bunch of pet portrait examples on there,” she said. “Then I have a page of personal art that I’ve done. My personal art is more focused on farm life and animals, since that’s really my background.
“I’ve been doing a lot of chickens and farm animals lately,” she continued. “It’s just for fun, I enjoy it.”
She added she “just connects” with animals.
“They don’t judge you,” she noted. “They like you for who you are, and there is just something about caring for them and having good animal husbandry skills that I respect.
“I have four horses out in my pasture right now, that I just love,” she continued. “I love animals, I love taking care of them. It makes me happy to see them happy.”
Raines noted that painting has always been a side business, but she would like to expand and start creating murals. She recently helped paint a mural in downtown Sedalia with Lucas Richardson and Cameron Hoehns. Previously, she painted a large sunflower mural on a privacy fence for her mother in Branson.
“That’s where I really want to start expanding, is into the murals,” she said. “I like painting on a larger scale. I like public art, it really improves the quality of downtown or whatever space you’re decorating. I enjoy it and being outside.”
Raines, who spends 10 to 20 hours a week painting, said her advice for youth wishing to go into the art field is to create art as often as possible.
“Paint as many hours as you possibly can,” she noted. “Because there is nothing that's a better experience than time spent behind the easel.
“You don’t get good just by luck,” she added. “You get good by practice.”
For more information about Art by Kelsey Raines LLC, visit artbykelsey.com or contact Raines at 417-839-7466 or kelsey8685@gmail.com.
