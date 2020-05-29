A love for drawing that stemmed from drawing cars at age 4 led a Smithton High School graduate to the Kansas City Art Institute and on to a career as an art teacher.
Ivan Levko, of Sedalia, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a teaching certificate, said he always had a desire to draw. After high school graduation, he took numerous art classes at State Fair Community College. Levko credits SFCC art instructor Don Luper for prompting him to dive deeper into the arts.
Levko now teaches art and photography at Warrensburg High School and draws and paints commission pieces in his spare time. He and his wife, Viktoriya, and their daughter Charlotte, 4, moved back to Sedalia from Kansas City two years ago to be near family.
Art equals focus
“My huge emphasis is on drawing, that’s what I teach as well,” he said from his home Friday morning. “I believe that’s absolutely important if you are going to do any kind of art.
“But, it did translate into painting,” he continued. “I didn’t pick up a brush until I was pretty much done at State Fair (Community College). Then I decided to do painting as my major. Drawing was always my thing and I figured the next logical step was painting.”
He added drawing is a “valid art form on its own” but he uses it mostly as “practice” for oil painting.
His love for art began as a child when his uncle drew cars for him.
“That’s another big thing I really like to do, drawing cars,” he noted. “I never really put a pencil down after that.”
While attending school as a child, art was a mainstay for him academically. Doodling on paper helped Levko pivot his thoughts back into the classroom.
“It was very hard for me to focus when I was growing up,” he explained. “I would draw while someone was teaching me, that was my only way of actually focusing. It’s one of those things I have to do — if my brain becomes idle, I have to draw.”
From doodles to fine art
Levko said he really hadn’t thought about creating fine art until he attended SFCC.
“I mainly just drew cars and doodled,” he explained. “I had Donnie Luper as my teacher and he really got me into the idea of using my art skills to actually make something instead of doodling.”
While at SFCC, he found the process of creating art was “invigorating” and often stayed long after class working on projects until the college closed for the night.
Levko’s art is realistic and he noted he’s “drawn to representing real life.”
“I wasn’t really too interested in abstract art,” he said. “I tried some stuff … but I always went back to drawing what I see.
“Seeing as an artist, is one of the most incredible things,” he continued. “I talk to people who aren’t artists and they don’t see what I see.”
As an artist, Levko said, when he looks at someone, he sees them with an artistic eye. He studies the bone structure, and how the light hits the face and how it creates diverse color as it spreads across someone’s features.
“With landscapes, when I drive down the road all I see is composition,” he explained.
Most people would see an alley as dirty, maybe littered with trash and neglected, while Levko sees the angles and geometric shapes created by its passage.
Artful advice
Levko said his advice for youth who wish to become an artist is to realize there is a world of resources available including online tutorials. One of the most important resources is communicating with other artists.
“Artists are very open people and if you find any artist you like online or who lives in your town, just talk to them,” he said. “That’s one thing I didn’t do (as a youth) and I really regret.
“Ask your art teacher,” he added. “A lot of students are scared to talk to their teachers, but they know a lot. It’s not about just about connections, but it’s about understanding the roadmap of how to be an artist.”
For more information or for commissioned art, text or call Levko at 660-829-5510, visit the Ivan Levko Fineart Facebook page or visit Instagram @ilevko_fineart.
