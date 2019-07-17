A Clinton artist’s collection of bird and waterfowl carvings is the latest exhibit at the Liberty Center Association for the Arts.
SSgt. (Ret.) Robin Caskey has 27 bird carvings on display in his first exhibit at the Liberty Center, ranging from small ducks to cardinals and hawks. According to Alan Weaver, who arranged the show, Caskey is retired from the U.S. Marines and while he’s had a love for woodworking all his life, he only began devoting serious time to the craft in the last six years. Weaver said the exhibit includes mostly recent work and is largely Caskey’s entire collection of unsold works.
The birds are extremely realistic with intricate details on each one. Every aspect of the pieces is carved primarily from bass wood and painted with acrylic and oil. Weaver said the woodworking group Caskey belongs to requires everything to be made by the artists, even rocks, wire and leaves. Some pieces feature wood bases, which are also carved by Caskey.
“You’re not allowed to just take a stick and use it, you have to hand-carve it. Same with the leaves,” Weaver explained. “The only thing you can buy are the eyes. The taxidermy eyes are allowed. Everything else including the feet has to be made by the artist.
“... When you start thinking about it, when you look at some of the wood that he’s carved, it’s pretty fantastic. And they’re just beautiful.”
One piece includes a bird with a half-eaten corn cob and some scattered pieces of corn. Weaver said Caskey told him the cob took longer to carve than the bird.
Weaver is the Fine Arts Superintendent for the Missouri State Fair and said Caskey has entered pieces into the state fair contests every year he’s been carving. Caskey was one of the artists-in-residence for the 2018 Missouri State Fair, working on pieces for a few days in the Fine Arts Building as passersby watched the process.
Caskey participated in the 49th annual Ward World Championship Wildfowl Carving Competition and Art Festival in Maryland earlier this year, taking fourth in one of the categories, according to Weaver. He said Caskey told him he was able to learn more about his craft and meet some of his “woodworking idols.”
The exhibit opens with a reception at 5 p.m. today, July 18. The Liberty Center, 111 W. Fifth St., is normally open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit libertycentersedalia.com or call 660-827-3228.
