The Liberty Center Association for the Arts’ next production is the directorial debut for a local 17-year-old.
Allison Bowlin, of Cole Camp, has been involved in numerous productions at the Liberty Center, starting with her first acting role in “The Little Mermaid” a few years ago, followed by assistant directing several shows.
“I loved it so much, I have spent all of my time on a stage as much as I could since doing literally anything I can. I’ve started ushering because I want to spend all my time here,” she said before Thursday night’s rehearsal.
Carl Hutcherson, who is doing tech for the show, approached Bowlin last year about directing her own show. He said he had been impressed with her work on previous productions. After he announced “Witches United,” Bowlin approached him and asked if she could help him direct. As his assistant, she took notes, gave ideas and directing blocking in two scenes.
Bowlin again offered to help with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Hutcherson later asked her to help with “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” with Bowlin serving as assistant director for both. She also assisted Lucy Lemke Clark with junior theatre productions.
“It just impressed me her growth and improvement over time,” Hutcherson said. “... I’m just really impressed with her instincts, her work ethic is impeccable, and she just has a great vision for what she wants any particular show and any particular scene to do.”
Hutcherson gave Bowlin show suggestions but she ultimately made the decision for Liberty Center to produce “Wait Until Dark.”
“Wait Until Dark” by Frederick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, is a thriller about a blind woman, Susan, living in Greenwich Village in New York City. She finds herself the focus of a brutal con man who is trying to retrieve a valuable item he believes is in Susan’s possession.
The show features a small cast of Lucy Lemke Clark, Chris Clark, Marco Caesar, John Hopper, Bart Kuhns and Olivia Smith. Hutcherson said this is the first time Lucy and Chris, who are married, have played opposite each other as leads in a play, although they’ve shared the stage before.
All six have been involved in theatre previously, especially at the Liberty Center.
“The cast has been really great, they’ve been helping me out,” Bowlin said. “… They did research on the characters, they know who their characters are and that’s helping me out with how I want them to move, where I want them to go and just how the show should look."
The show offers a unique set of challenges for the stage, such as requiring a fridge with a working light, lamps that can turn on and off, and a sink with running water, along with finding costumes to fit the 1940s setting.
“It’s a very light-oriented show and that’s mostly because of the main character, Susan, who is blind,” Bowlin said. “At one point in the show in a huge end scene, the entire show will be pitch black. … So the show is very sound- and light-oriented.”
Bowlin plans to study film directing and theater in college and said her directing experience has reaffirmed her choices.
“It’s really scary at first,” she said of directing. “Not only am I responsible for the outcome of a really good show, I’m telling adults what to do which is not something I’m used to, especially with one of my actors being my director in junior theater. It’s just a weird flip and it took me a while to get used to but I’ve absolutely loved it and everyone has been so nice to me and worked with me.
“The more I’ve done it, the more I’ve fallen in love with theatre all over again.”
The crew includes Arden Schupp, Gabe Sokolowski, Savannah Simon and Francie Wendt.
“Wait Until Dark” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $7 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or at libertycentersedalia.com.
