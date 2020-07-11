The coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many summer vacation plans. While flying across the country may not seem feasible, there are plenty of road trips within Missouri to offer a short break from everyday life.
Due to the pandemic, the Democrat recommends calling ahead to check if the sites are open or have adjusted hours or restrictions.
Jefferson City
Missouri’s capital is about an hour from Sedalia and is home to plenty of the Show-Me State’s history.
Popular attractions include the Carnahan Memorial Garden, Central Dairy, the Cole County Historical Museum, Runge Nature Center, the Museum of Missouri Military History, and the Missouri State Penitentiary and Museum.
The penitentiary was decommissioned in 2004 and was the oldest continually operating prison west of the Mississippi, as it opened in 1836, according to the Jefferson City tourism website. Public history and paranormal tours are available, showcasing the prison’s grisly past, cells of famous inmates, several housing units and the upper yard.
Obviously, Jefferson City is also home to the Missouri State Capital, which houses the Missouri State Museum, and down the street is the Governor’s Mansion. Take a tour to learn more about state government and the capitol’s history.
The downtown district includes a number of restaurants and shops, including the popular Central Dairy, known for its ice cream treats.
For more information, visit visitjeffersoncity.com.
Hannibal
Located about three hours from Sedalia, the City of Hannibal is most famous for being author Mark Twain’s hometown, whose real name was Samuel Clemens, plus it is situated along the Mississippi River on the edge of the Illinois border.
Attractions include visiting Mark Twain Cave, riding on the Mark Twain Riverboat down the Mississippi, and a trip to Cave Hollow West Winery. Spend some time at one of several museums related to Twain and his characters, such as the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, or Jim’s Journey Freedom Center which is dedicated to the African American man who inspired the character of Jim in “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
Hannibal was also home to Unsinkable Molly Brown, a Titanic survivor in 1912. Learn more about her at the Molly Brown Birthplace and Museum.
For more information, visit visithannibal.com.
Just a 40-minute drive to the southwest will take you to the Village of Florida, home of the Mark Twain Birthplace State Historic Site, which is surrounded by Mark Twain State Park.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, details of Twain’s life can be found at the museum that is about one-fourth of a mile north of where Twain was born; a red granite monument marks the original site of the cabin. The museum features first editions of Twain’s works, a handwritten manuscript of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” and furnishings from Twain’s home in Hartford, Connecticut.
For more information, call 573-565-3449 or visit mostateparks.com.
Missouri State Parks
For those looking to spend some time in the great outdoors, there are almost 100 state parks and historic sites in Missouri managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
There are several in West Central Missouri, including Knob Noster State Park, Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site, Arrow Rock State Historic Site, Boone’s Lick State Historic Site, and Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, just to name a few.
Katy Trail State Park, which runs through Sedalia, is the nation’s longest developed rails-to-trails project. It stretches across much of the state, offering hiking and biking opportunities through some of Missouri’s tourist destinations.
According to the DNR website, more than 160,000 acres of state parks and historic sites are available to the public. Those sites include more than 2,000 structures, 3,500 campsites, 194 cabins, almost 2,000 picnic sites, and more than 1,000 miles of trail that can be used by hikers, backpackers, bicycle riders, off-road vehicle users and horseback riders.
For more information, visit mostateparks.com.
Benton County
Looking for a trip a little closer to home? Benton County borders Pettis County to the south and is home to Cole Camp, Lincoln and Warsaw.
Cole Camp is known for its German heritage and numerous festivals celebrating the town’s history throughout the year. Its downtown district includes a number of locally-owned restaurants and shops for clothing, home decor and antiques, many with a German theme such as The German Table and Handel Haus.
Warsaw sits on the Truman Reservoir, which is home to the Truman Dam Visitor Center. Warsaw also features Drake Harbor as part of the Corps of Engineers leased property the city acquired after Truman Dam was built, according to the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce. The harbor and recreation area is located on the Osage Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks, one block from downtown Main Street. It includes riverfront trails, a playground, horseshoe pits, picnic areas, fishing areas, boat ramps, and the Osage Amphitheater. The area is home to many annual events, including the Cigar Box Guitar Music Festival.
The two-day event will be hosted Aug. 1-2 featuring nationally-recognized musicians playing many genres of music. Artists and musicians feature their homemade cigar box guitars, which are made of recyclable materials. There will also be food and merchandise vendors, a beer garden and a KCBS-sanctioned BBQ Competition and Tasting Contest.
That same weekend will be the inaugural Benton County Art Walk on Aug. 1 on Van Buren Street and inside the Community Building. It will be hosted in conjunction with the ninth annual Benton Wine Stroll.
For more information, visit welcometowarsaw.com.
Sedalia
How about something really close to home? The Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched its new Fun Loving Adventure Troupe Cats, also known as the F.L.A.T. Cats, as a way to help make Sedalia tourism a little more fun.
Six cat drawings have been created and are featured on the front of cards that include information about six Sedalia landmarks along with some funny cat puns mixed into each character’s story: Katsey Jones at the Katy Depot, Meowlodious Rags at Hotel Bothwell, Meowrigold at Liberty Park, Boots McScratch at Trail’s End, PiCatso at the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, and Bob Bobcat Bothwell at Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site.
The cards include hours and contact information for each site, plus visitors will also receive additional information at each location, such as the self-guided Scott Joplin Footsteps Tour at Hotel Bothwell or the Sedalia Visitor’s Guide at the Katy Depot.
There is no particular order for finding the cats and visitors can start at any of the six locations.
Those who collect the F.L.A.T. Cats are encouraged to take a photo with the cats and post it to social media using #sedaliacvb. For more information, visit visitsedaliamo.com.
