As musicians and entertainers struggle across the world during the COVID-19 crisis, the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Foundation plans to help by providing an online performance platform.
The foundation will present its first monthly episode of “Syncopated Saturday Night” on Sept. 26. Each episode may be viewed on YouTube or Facebook and will feature two musical artists and a host. This month’s host is Bryan Wright, the incoming director of the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival and a Grammy-nominated producer. Performers will be Ethan Leinwand, of St. Louis, and Richard Dowling, of New York City.
Foundation board member Chris Robinson said by phone Tuesday since the Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival was canceled this year due to the coronavirus, the board decided to offer an online alternative.
“It’s been ironic that the goal of every professional musician is to get to the point where you don’t have to have a day job,” he noted. “But since live music basically stopped once COVID began, these are all the top people in their field, these are people good enough to make a living at it, and now they’re not employed.
“So, we’re doing our best to not only bring people some of the world’s best piano players, we’re trying to connect them with some donations,” he continued. “Because they’re not able to work.”
The foundation is giving each performer a small stipend and all viewer donations from the performance will go to the featured musicians in each episode.
Robinson said he saw the need for the online program because he was a professional musician in his 20s and knew some of his income came from playing live gigs.
“Being on the Scott Joplin board, I’ve been fortunate to get to know and become friends with a lot of these great musicians,” he noted. “This is something we want to do to sort of pay them back for coming to our festival.”
The program is prerecorded and is much like a television show.
“What they’ve done is recorded sets from their living rooms,” he explained. “Then they sent those videos to us and we put them together … it’s about an hour long.”
The episode will feature 25 minutes of Leinwand playing St. Louis ragtime, barrel-house blues, and a “heavily syncopated style of early blues.” Wright will play one song in the middle and then Grammy-nominated Dowling will play for 25 minutes.
Robinson said the foundation hopes to offer the program monthly and plans to host the next episode at the end of October or the first part of November.
“This is music that Sedalia gave to the world,” he said. “It’s part of our heritage. For this particular episode, I think we’ve picked a good variety.
“Ethan … sort of straddles the line between blues and ragtime,” he continued. “Then we’ve got Richard, who is Grammy-nominated and sold out Carnegie Hall. So, we are trying to feature a good variety for our first show to show people the full range of Joplin and his legacy.”
The first episode of “Syncopated Saturday Night” will be at 7:15 p.m. Saturday and can be viewed on YouTube at youtu.be/qRR6htsVlls and Facebook at www.facebook.com/ScottJoplinRagtimeFoundation. For more information or to donate, visit www.scottjoplin.org.
