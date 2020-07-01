Christmas is coming early for Sedalia residents with a Christmas-themed event planned in downtown Sedalia.
The Downtown Sedalia Alliance has teamed up with the City of Sedalia and Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce to host Christmas in July at 5 p.m. June 11 at Gazebo Park in downtown Sedalia.
“Starting at 5 p.m. we’re having food trucks and vendors setting up,” City Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears explained. “We’re also encouraging people to go and shop downtown and encouraging merchants to remain open a little bit later than they normally may. We’re also having food trucks. Right now we have confirmed eEzbushka, Kona Ice, and Caramel Kettle Korn. We are trying to get a couple more in the meantime.”
The city will close a portion of West Second Street in front of Gazebo Park to create 10 vendor booth spaces. Booths can be rented for $20 with 100% of the proceeds going to the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce.
There will also be a few activities going on with a Prize Walk which Spears said is similar to a cakewalk. Sidewalk art will be encouraged and marbles will be available to play with. Spears also thinks they will have Santa to take pictures with.
The Christmas theme continues with a movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” at 8:30 p.m.
“For the movie, we’re encouraging people to bring their own lawn chairs and we’ll have a projector set up,” Spears said. “Then we’ll be shooting it on to the exterior wall of a building and people can sit and eat kettle corn and watch a really good movie.”
Spears said the gazebo will be decorated with Christmas lights on July 1, which will remain until after the event.
Spears said Melissa Turner approached Spears with the idea for the event.
“She was interested in organizing this event but she’d never done any sort of event organization before,” Spears explained. “So myself along with Debra (Andresen) from the chamber and Laura (Stoltenberg) from That One Place Market, we all kind of rallied around her to help bring her idea to fruition. It’s really led by Melissa Turner and then we’re acting as the supporting role to make it happen. It’s 100% her idea.”
Spears said this will not be the only event hosted downtown in the upcoming months. Christmas in July will be an unofficial launch for a new seasonal downtown Sedalia event.
“We’re kind of inadvertently using the event, since it is the second Saturday, we’re using that as the unofficial launch of Downtown After Dark,” she said. “It is a series of events that will be the second Saturday. We’re going to have music events from August through October on the second Saturday of the month and encourage extended store hours, people to come down and shop and hang out downtown.
“We’ll have live music, encourage people to bring their lawn chairs again and just sit and chill and listen to some cool local bands...” she continued. “It should be a fun time, something that people can look forward to.”
Spears said if the Downtown After Dark events are successful she plans to continue them next year.
Spears also gave an update on the new Downtown Sedalia Alliance after being officially established in May. Spears told the Democrat in May the alliance is a “community-driven movement dedicated to enriching public experience in Sedalia’s economic landscape.”
Spears said the alliance is “going extremely well.”
“We’re planning some events and we’re trying to partner up with some other entities that are already functioning downtown,” Spears said. “Trying to get a little bit more public art, we’ve got a few projects with that in the works. We’re also encouraging further development of Main Street and offering our facade grant program to anybody within the Central Business and Cultural District of downtown.”
