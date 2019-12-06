In tune with the spirit of Christmas, a musical program highlighting the progression of the Christ child will be presented Friday and Saturday night at State Fair Community College.
Members of the SFCC Jazz and Chamber Choir, under the direction of Music Program Director Christopher Kindle, and SFCC Jazz Band, under the direction of C. Grant Malady, will perform both nights. The piano accompanist will be Gwen Kappelman.
Kindle said when he began assembling the music for the holiday program he didn’t realize it followed the birth of Christ.
“The way the music worked out it is kind of the progression of arriving at the manger, the baby’s born, and then we celebrate at the end,” Kindle explained. “When I was picking songs, I didn’t have that in mind.”
The music will begin with “Adeste Fidelis” or “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.” Then students will perform “Still, Still, Still.”
“So, we’ve arrived at the manger, and all the land is still,” he noted. “Then, we go into ‘Lo, How a Rose (E’re Blooming).’ So essentially the baby’s born.
“Like I said, it’s a wonder how this worked out,” he continued. “Then, we go into a non-traditional piece called ‘There is Faint Music.’ Basically, this is Mary overlooking the manger and singing lullabies.”
The performance will be wrapped up with an African musical celebration.
“That is basically a mix of ‘Betelehemu,’ ‘Sing We All Noel’ and ‘Siyahamba,’” Kindle said. “Basically, our celebration that the baby is born.
“It’s a miracle how it worked out,” he continued. “I just liked these songs and then we started to put them in place, and I looked at Gwen (Kappelman) and said, ‘is it just me or is there some imagery here?’”
The performances will also feature many other traditional pieces such as “Ding Dong Merrily On High” and non-traditional pieces such as “Holiday Road,” “Christmas in LA” and “Cool Yule.”
This is Kindle’s first year to teach at SFCC. He previously taught from 2011 to 2015 at Smith-Cotton High School. He noted it’s been a great first semester.
“It’s been pretty neat to come back in a different capacity,” he added. “’Adeste Fidelis’ and ‘Lo, How a Rose,’ I did those at Smith-Cotton and I brought them over here too.
“The kids have been amazing,” he continued. “They are very hard working, they have accepted the challenge. All of the music in both Jazz Choir and Chamber Choir will be memorized. They do not use any folders at all for the performances.”
Kindle said the students were to perform at the Thursday night Jingle on the Green and then on Friday and Saturday.
“They have really stepped up…” he added. “I know it’s tough … doing the same music over and over, but they are being troopers.”
State Fair Community College Holiday Concerts will be hosted at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Stauffacher Theatre. Tickets may be purchased by calling the SFCC Box Office at 660-596-7387. Tickets are $8 for the public and free for SFCC students and employees. Groups of 10 or more are half price.
