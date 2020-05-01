Although the COVID-19 pandemic has caused organizers of Show Me Rockfest to cancel the May 23 concert, plans are in place for it to be rescheduled.
Promoter Craig Chamberlain, of Warrensburg, told the Democrat by phone Thursday morning the all-day concert featuring 15 bands will be hosted Aug. 8 on the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Warrensburg. The original plan was to host Rockfest on the Missouri State Fairgrounds, but the pandemic changed those plans.
Rockfest is sponsored by The Lantern House and other local businesses and Chamberlain said going forward, the plan for 2021 will be to host the event on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
“Our goal next year is to have a two-day festival on the State Fairgrounds, Memorial Day weekend,” he added. “I know that Gov. Parson came out last week and said that he’s pretty much lifting a lot of the restrictions starting Monday.”
But Chamberlain said out of an abundance of caution he still thought it would be best to host the concert in August, although his heart was set on a Sedalia venue.
“I grew up in Sedalia and some of my best friends are from there,” he added. “I have family there and that’s where I want to do this show.
“If you look at Sedalia, there’s a lot of music history there,” he continued. “If you really dig it’s amazing what Sedalia has to offer as far as arts and music. There are a lot of local bands just in Sedalia that have a lot of talent, they just need to be seen.”
Chamberlain said he wouldn’t have been able to pull the show together without the help of Sedalia’s Justin Lawson, the founder of Making the Band.
“When I first started this, I probably called 10 people and said, ‘who do I need to talk to in Sedalia about music and bands?’” he noted. “And 100% of them said ‘Justin Lawson.’”
Show Me Rockfest will include a raffle of three guitars with 100% of the proceeds from the first guitar going to Making the Band, 100% of the second to suicide prevention organization DeFeet.org and 100% of the third to the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Chamberlain said the gates will open at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 with music beginning at 11 a.m. Bands will perform until around midnight.
“We have 15 bands lined up,” he added. “It will be ending with Blackfoot, Molly Hatchet and Quiet Riot. Local from Sedalia we have Sweetshot, Stalfos, Mark of the Plague and Pipsquatch.”
Other bands include The Many Colored Death, Young Medicine, English Brown, Harder They Fall, Cauldron Point, Nowake, Troy and Paralandra.
Chamberlain said people usually have to drive to Kansas City, Columbia or St. Louis for a concert like Show Me Rockfest and he wanted to offer a local venue.
“There’s no reason we can’t have shows right here,” he said. “The reason we call it Show Me Rockfest, other than the three national bands, every band is from Missouri.”
He is expecting to sell 4,000 tickets and is also hoping to provide a VIP pre-party Friday evening on the Johnson County Fairgrounds. The pre-party will feature three additional bands: High Voltage, an AC/DC cover band from Kansas City; Members Only, an ‘80s tribute band from Springfield; and another undetermined Sedalia band.
The event, hosted on two large stages, will provide a Salute to the Troops.
“We are going to honor soldiers and veterans,” Chamberlain said. “We’re going to have at least 5,000 American flags all over the place. We’re going to spend Thursday and Friday putting them up everywhere.”
There will also be a raffle for a motorcycle complete with a custom American Flag paint job. Proceeds will go toward expenses, promoting the 2021 concert and to 3N2 Softball Organization that promotes anti-bullying.
Show Me Rockfest tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. If the Aug. 8 event is canceled, tickets will be refunded. Tickets can be purchased at the Holiday Inn Express in Warrensburg or at showmerockfest.ticketleap.com. For more information, visit the Show Me Rockfest Facebook page or email showmerockfest@gmail.com.
