SMITHTON — Smithton R-VI High School students will present a play this week with themes centering on the circle of life and learning to appreciate what one has before it’s too late.
With a cast of 25, the students participating are in seventh through 12th grade and have been practicing since the fourth day of school.
Drama instructor Alyssa Gerke said “Our Town,” set in a fictional American town between the years 1901 and 1913, revolves around how the characters don’t appreciate life as they are living it.
“It goes through two young people’s lives and how they fall in love, then when they get married and then their death,” she explained. “And how in death we regret not making choices that we did in life.”
Gerke said presenting the play has special meaning for her.
“My drama director in high school, Mr. Gary Gill, passed away two weeks ago,” she noted. “The very first play he did at Smithton was ‘Our Town.’ And it was very ‘90s because he had a female stage manager. That was just not done.”
Gerke said Gill was ahead of his time with having a female stager manager and he was responsible for bringing drama class back to Smithton High School.
“It’s kind of (uncanny) that this would be the play that we would do when he passed away,” she said.
Gerke added that Gill was excited to come and see the play before his death Oct. 6, but she knows “he’ll be watching from above.”
“I’ve been telling the kids, ‘he was very, very old school,” she said. “He would sit in the back and yell ‘project’ from the back and you knew you weren’t speaking loud enough.”
Gerke added this is her first play to direct alone.
“The teacher (Elizabeth Carver) who did drama before had twins in May, so this is my first play I’ve directed completely by myself.
“Our seniors actually picked this play,” she continued. “They have wanted to do it for the last three years that I’ve taught at Smithton.”
Gerke said several students have worked exceptionally hard during rehearsals.
“Ethan Bohlen, he plays our George (Gibbs),” she noted. “He has really stepped up as one of my senior leaders in showing my newbies, this is how you do it. He’s really put his focus into doing this play, I’m really proud of him for that.”
Another prominent charter in the play is George’s love interest, Emily Webb, played by Sadie Greene.
“Sadie is a senior also,” Gerke said. “I think this is her 10th or 11th play. She’s done some community theatre in Sedalia at the Liberty Center. She has kind of stepped out of her comfort zone and taken a bigger role than in the past.”
Gerke added that stage manager senior Marissa Gertz is also the narrator for “Our Town.”
“The narrator is that person who makes the audience think about ‘this is what’s going on, what do you think?’” Gerke explained. “She is kind of there to say, ‘this is what happens next, be prepared.’”
Gerke added all the students have worked diligently during rehearsals with some coming straight from sports practice and staying until 7:30 p.m.
“It’s going to be a really good play,” she said. “There’s moments where you may cry just because of the lines and the way the kids have worked on delivering it, and how you can relate it to your own life.”
Smithton High School will present “Our Town” Friday, Nov. 1 with a dinner theatre at 6 p.m. and the play at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner theatre are $10 and need to be purchased in advance; only 25 are left. The Saturday performance will be at 3 p.m.; tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students. For more information, call the school at 660-343-5318.
