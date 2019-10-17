A musical performance by county music legend Leroy Van Dyke this weekend is bringing two area families full circle.
Van Dyke will perform at the Von Holten Ranch near Mora Saturday. The performance was the idea of Brandy Von Holten, who owns the ranch with her husband, David. They invited Leroy and his wife, Gladys, over to tour the ranch to see improvements they had made the last few years.
“Leroy’s father used to farm with my husband’s grandfather,” Brandy said. “He wanted to come out and see what all we had done. While he was there, he made the comment about how proud he (David) would have made his grandparents — Leroy actually knew them.
“That just meant a lot to David,” she continued. “So, then I decided I wanted to reconnect the Von Holtens and the Van Dykes, and here we are.”
Brandy said it means a lot to her for her husband to receive recognition for all of the hard work he’s done to get the ranch up and running after it was dormant for so long.
“David is the builder and creator of Von Holten Ranch,” she added. “It’s his blood, sweat and tears that has built that farm. It feels good to connect the past with the present. Because nobody lived on our farm since 1979. And people have not seen it in its glory for 40 years.
“Now with the Van Dyke concert, it’s making people aware of the farm,” she continued. “Having the concert is doing several things at one time. It’s connecting the two families …”
She added that all of Van Dyke’s children are coming to the concert as well as his sisters and brother.
“Leroy only lives a few miles from us,” Brandy said. “It feels like a full circle between both the Von Holtens and Leroy Van Dyke and his family. It’s like a coming together of family roots and heritage.
“Both of the families have been in that area for over 100 years,” she continued. “Leroy left and was on this huge path of being a superstar. And then our farm had come and gone, but now it’s up and coming in the equine industry. It’s two families that have been on these huge journeys, but then they lived four miles apart … it’s bringing them back together for a truly special event.”
The Leroy Van Dyke Show will open with Matthew Kozart, of Odessa, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Van Dyke will take the stage at 6 p.m. The event will be hosted in the outdoor wedding venue at Von Holten Ranch, 30455 Pacific School Rd. near Mora. The cost is $30 and tickets may be purchased at the door. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For more information, call 660-668-0880.
