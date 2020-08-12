Several Walmart locations across the country, including Sedalia, will host the Walmart Drive-in this year, a free, contact-free, drive-in movie theater experience created in partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival.
“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months, and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” Walmart’s Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside said in a press release. “The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we’re supporting the communities we serve.”
Two showings will be at the Sedalia Walmart, 3201 W. Broadway Blvd., this fall. One show will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and will be showing “The Iron Giant.” The following night, also at 7:30 p.m., will be a showing of “The Goonies.”
“Walmart wanted to create an experience that brings people together safely to create new memories,” Walmart Assistant Account Executive Claire Post told the Democrat by email.
Gates for the events will open at 6 p.m. each night, but early arrival will not affect an individuals’ parking spot. The gates will be closed once the movie begins and no entry will be allowed. Vehicles will be parked randomly but may be placed based on size.
Tickets can be reserved online and are on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at TheWalmartDriveIn.com. If tickets for the event are all reserved, individuals should continue to check the website to see if tickets have become available or if additional dates have been added. At this time, events are from August to October, according to Post.
Due to COVID-19, Walmart will require all attendees to stay inside their vehicles unless going to the restroom. Standing or sitting outside the car will not be allowed. Attendees will be able to hear the movie using an FM frequency given to them upon arrival. Sanitized restrooms will be available inside of Walmart. Masks will be required outside of vehicles.
Walmart staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and will maintain a 6-foot distance between other staff and attendees. All parking spots will be socially distanced as well. Staff asks individuals who feel sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home.
Attendees may bring drinks and snacks, although “alcohol is strictly prohibited” and “all local laws regarding consumption of alcohol will be in effect,” according to the release.
“People can feel free to bring snacks and drinks to enjoy the show,” Post said. “Walmart pickup and delivery are both great options for that.”
During the event, filmmakers and special guests will virtually welcome guests. According to the release, actress and business owner Drew Barrymore will serve as a virtual host for all events and will make a surprise in-person appearance at one location. The release states Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James and Chrissy Metz will also make surprise virtual or in-person appearances from at select showings.
A maximum of five people will be allowed for each vehicle for safety and viewing purposes. The events will take place even in the case of rain, according to the press release. However, in the case of severe weather, the movie may be rescheduled or canceled.
The other closest showings will be at the Raymore Walmart, 2015 W. Foxwood Dr. in Raymore. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, the location will be showing “Men in Black: International” and at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 “Madagascar.”
