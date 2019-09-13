Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger recently issued marriage licenses to:
Jacob Christopher Smothers, 21, to Autumn Brenda Dia Hughes, 22, both of Sedalia;
Kevin D. Ocasio, 47, to Olga Romenskaya, 29, both of Sedalia;
Kyle Wayne Bean, 27, to Kristina Kae Marcum, 23, both of Sedalia;
Brent Thomas Birdwell, 36, to Rhiannon Nicole Hees, 28, both of La Monte;
Austin Lee Wood, 23, to Victoria Elizabeth Anderson, 21, both of Sedalia;
Joshua Eugene Coonce, 35, to Brittney Nichole Edens, 31, both of Sedalia;
Tyler Justin Perkins, 23, to Aimee Leanne Aubrey, 21, both of Otterville;
Aleksey Viktorovich Kazimrov, 21, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, to Jessica Levko, 20, of Sedalia;
Armando Guitierrez Sierra, 25, to Meri Jo Martinez, 35, both of Sedalia;
Konstantin Sergeyevich Zykin, 21, of Sedalia, to Katherine Tsurkan, 18, of Marshall.
