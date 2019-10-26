Since his hiring at State Fair Community College two months ago, Vice President for Finance and Administration Keith Acuff is settling into his role while enjoying the work.
Acuff arrived at State Fair at the beginning of several major projects for the college. Among them are a new strategic plan, a proposed Technical and Workforce Development Center and possible new student housing.
“We are developing a new five-year strategic plan that I’m actively engaged in,” Acuff said. “It will incorporate the input of our community leaders and citizens. We are engaging business and industries that we serve. We are learning from the best practices of community colleges nationwide and incorporating them into the plan. It will be a comprehensive guide to an even better State Fair.
“We also have new building plans that are in the design and development phase,” he added. “These will bring new capabilities and enhanced training options for our students and our communities. They will create an improved student experience and add to our offering and increase our goal of becoming the option of choice as potential students decide ‘what’s next’ for them.”
All of these visions will require financial operating and capital plans, according to Acuff. He said his role is to provide the “financial and analytical input” to help make those plans successful.
While financial stewardship is his primary responsibility, Acuff said he sees his role extending far beyond that. Acuff is a member of the Executive Leadership Team, a group comprised of the president, college deans, vice presidents and other leaders of the college. The committee directs the daily affairs and plans for the future direction of the college.
“My role is to understand holistically how all aspects of how State Fair operates so that I can provide comprehensive input on how to apply our funds to best benefit our students,” Acuff explained. “I won’t spend my days in my office – they’ll be spent as often as possible engaging with the campuses, the students, the faculty and our staff.”
Acuff brings a diverse background and a wealth of experience to SFCC. He has worked for large organizations as well as two-person start-ups, noting all but five years of his career has been spent in professional services.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Texas. Acuff spent a year as an engineer for Procter and Gamble before returning to the University of Texas to earn his MBA with a focus on finance. He then spent five years learning finance at Arthur Andersen & Co.
His career path then took him to Noble Communications in Springfield where he served as CFO for 10 years and another eight as CEO. Acuff also spent five years in manufacturing with H.E. Williams in Carthage.
“I believe these experiences give me a valuable perspective on the needs of industry, and also a valuable perspective on finance from best practices in several industries that allow for a financial discipline, assessment and benefit analysis for what State Fair does,” Acuff explained.
SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said she is pleased to welcome Acuff to the college.
“With extensive experience in financial operations, and strategic business development, Keith brings a tremendous skill set to his new role as Vice President of Finance and Administration,” Anderson said. “He brings great positive energy to the table and understands what it takes to cultivate a high performing team.
“Keith’s communication skills, accounting and business acumen, analytical aptitude and executive leadership experience for a multi-state communications firm set him apart from other candidates.”
While he does not have a background in education, Acuff said he feels his work in both large and small organizations will be a benefit.
“I’ve seen countless industries and provided numerous financial, marketing, strategic and business results to many industries,” Acuff said. “I don’t have a background in the education world other than my wife being a teacher and also starting and running a not-for-profit that focused on students on Title I schools, so the first challenge was learning the language of education and its financial systems.
“I’m happy to say that learning curve was rapid and I’m now fully conversant in the ways of education finances though there is still much to learn,” he added.
After working with his predecessor, Garry Sorrell, Acuff said he feels he has been able to be sure the communication transitions have been smooth and the reporting hasn’t missed a beat.
“State Fair has a tremendous team working daily on enhancing the student experience, delivering high-demand programs, engaging the community and providing fulfilling careers to its faculty and staff,” Acuff continued. “As I told my wife, ‘It’s rewarding to be in a place where the first question each morning is what can we do today to make our students better prepared for tomorrow.’”
