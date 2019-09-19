With 43 years in education experience, most recently serving as head of schools and high school principal for the Valle Catholic Schools in St. Genevieve, it would be unfair to describe Paul Hinman as a first-year administrator in any school.
Recently hired as the junior and senior high principal for the Pettis County R-V School District, Hinman has teaching and administrative experience at all grade levels from elementary students to the collegiate level in state, national and international institutions.
Hinman said he chose to become an administrator because he wanted to, “impact the lives of a broader group of young people than I was able to reach in my classrooms as a teacher.”
It was a former teacher who inspired and motivated Hinman to share his knowledge, talents, and abilities with others. Hinman noted he looks to his former teacher as a role model for, “why teaching is arguably the noblest profession one can pursue.
“My office is always open,” Hinman said. “I welcome the opportunity to share who I am and why I do what I do. I really have only two ideas that define who I am and how I work: first, ‘no one has the right to interfere with any other person’s opportunity to learn,’ and second, ‘I am better today than I was yesterday, but I am not as good as I will be tomorrow.’”
Hinman noted he has used the two ideas to build programs that have been recognized on the state, national, and international levels. It is this attitude and mentality he looks forward to bringing to the students and staff at Northwest.
Hinman described himself as a parent and “family-oriented individual who believes in family first.”
“This does not mean that individuals can use family as an excuse, but it does mean that I will support parents and students to the best of my abilities,” he said.
“Parents are, and always will be the first teachers of their children,” Hinman stated. “Their involvement is critical to the success of the students and the school as a collective organization.
“With more parental involvement we generally experience better quality communication, collaboration and partnerships in the individual classrooms and in all of the activities we offer,” he continued. “When the parents demonstrate an ‘all in’ attitude and mentality, everyone prospers.”
Meeting and interacting with as many patrons and stakeholders as possible is one of Hinman’s personal goals. He feels this will hopefully allow him to secure their confidence in his managerial abilities and responsibilities.
His district goals are described as a “collective effort. Creating stability and building a climate and culture where professionalism is a given and trust and collaboration are the norms would be great accomplishments for this first year.
“I believe in following the rules,” he continued. “All rules exist to create a consistent structure for operations and procedures we must implement.”
While he does consider each situation independently, Hinman feels it is his responsibility to manage the guidelines and rules that govern our school and activities. The guidelines provide the framework for his responses to all actions and reactions he encounters.
“I treat all with equity,” Hinman stressed. “That does not mean that all situations are handled in the same way. It means that each person and situation will be evaluated and treated in a manner that will best support the vision and mission of our schools. These statements provide the overall framework for why we exist and why we do what we do for our students and stakeholders.”
Editor's note: The Pettis County R-V School district has also hired a new elementary principal, Kelly Weathers. Weathers will be profiled in a future edition of the Democrat.
