Four candidates are seeking one of three seats on the Green Ridge R-8 School District Board of Education. Incumbents Barry White, Bob Stone and Kenneth Ollison will face challenger Shelbi Noble in the June 2 municipal election.
Q: Why are you running for office?
Shelbi Noble: My mission is to make sure our children have access to the best education possible.
Kenneth Ollison: I am running for the Green Ridge School Board because I am very interested in keeping our school one of the best in the area.
Bob Stone: I am running for the Green Ridge School Board to continue representing the
community as a whole including the older voters who unfortunately are frequently not represented. I listen to the community opinions and will reflect their feelings when I vote on school issues.
Barry White: I am running for the office because I want to continue the progress we have made in our excellent small school district. I enjoy working with the current administration and community members to help our school succeed.
Q: What are your qualifications?
Noble: I am a Sedalia native. My background and passion is in the health care field. My husband and I moved to Green Ridge in 2016 specifically so our children could be in this school district. We have four children with two that are enrolled in school currently. This is my first time running or holding an office with the Green Ridge School District.
Ollison: My qualifications are I was a school bus driver for 25 years, substitute teacher, coach, PTO president, Booster Club president, school board member, my wife, children and I all graduated from Green Ridge School.
Stone: I feel I am extremely qualified for the board as I have served the Green Ridge School as a teacher, principal and coach for 42 years. After leaving the Green Ridge School I taught developmental math courses at State Fair Community College for six years. During my time in the Green Ridge District I feel I have learned the community values and expectations. I vote on school issues as I feel these values lead me. I do not always vote with the majority if I feel an issue does not represent our community's expectations. I feel offering our students a quality
education that prepares them for their future whether in the workforce, trade school, military or in college should be the major reason anyone chooses to represent the students and community on the school board. Many of our students become very successful in life because of a strong work ethic and specific skills. I have served on the board for the past three years and feel I vote as the community values lead.
White: I am currently a Battalion Chief with the Sedalia Fire Department, a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and served in Iraq for 16 months as a Platoon Sergeant. I am used to making tough decisions that everyone may not agree with. Sometimes we have to make hard decisions for the greater good of Green Ridge and I have no problems doing what is needed. The current board members all have the best interest of the community and school in mind and I am excited to continue to be part of the board. I have served on the Green Ridge R-8 Board of Education for the past nine years. I have held the position of Board President for the past five years.
Q: What do you think are some top issues facing the Green Ridge School District that need to be addressed soon?
Noble: Our children’s safety and academic success is a priority we as a community and district can achieve together.
Ollison: I am currently on the school board and serve as the elected treasurer. I think our finances are one of the most important issues as well as the health and safety of our students and faculty.
Stone: Top issues facing the Green Ridge School are getting back into a standard education after this prolonged absence because of the COVID-19 and hiring and retaining quality teachers and administrators who care about and go the extra mile for our students. Other issues are making sure teachers are prepared and making the necessary adjustments required within the new four-day week and continuing to be financially responsible while preparing students for life and the work world. My goal if elected is to continue to represent our community and the best interests of our students.
White: We are moving to a four-day school week this coming school year. This will help us recruit more outstanding teachers and help us retain the excellent ones we currently have. The current situation with COVID-19 has the potential to put a lot of financial stress on all state schools, with the possible loss of state funding. Our Superintendent Dr. Burkhart is working tirelessly to ensure that we are prepared for any budget cuts that come down. It is our job as the Board of Education to ensure that our district stays financially stable and is around for another 100 years for our great community.
Q: What goals do you have for office if you are elected?
Noble: I’m looking forward to being of service to my community and watching our school district and children succeed.
Ollison: My goal is keeping our school safe and functioning as best as possible.
Stone: My goal if elected is to continue to represent our community and the best interests of our students.
White: We are working on a long-term facilities plan for our district and were in the middle of putting out information when the state-mandated shutdown started. We hope to work with our community to develop a long-term goal to continue to improve our facilities through upcoming no-tax increase bond Issues. We are planning on coming to the voters of Green Ridge next spring with a list of items that the community helps develop to be part of the extension of our bond issue. The Green Ridge community has a history of supporting their school and I hope this continues. I want to help make Green Ridge a shining example of what a small school in Missouri should be like.
Q: Why should people vote for you?
Noble: I am hoping that my background and knowledge will provide unique views and be relatable to many families in the district.
Ollison: I love the Green Ridge area and I have been a part of it all my life. I want to see our school and community grow.
Stone: I feel my experience in education here in Green Ridge and ability to listen to the public's wishes are reasons that will continue to make me a good school board member. Thank you for your support of our most valuable resource — our students.
White: I am dedicated to the Green Ridge community and to the school. My three children all graduated from Green Ridge R-8 and I believe it is the education they received there that has helped them to succeed. I promise that if I am re-elected that I will continue to put the best interest of the Green Ridge School first.
