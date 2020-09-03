A good book and some active imaginations led to a world of fun for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri Thursday afternoon.
Members at the Washington Elementary site listened to “A Kiss Good-bye” by Audrey Penn before working with paper bags, glue sticks, markers, scissors and their creativity to make paper bag raccoons.
Like schools across west central Missouri, the Club is adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic while providing educational opportunities for more than 550 members.
“This school year looks very different but Boys & Girls Club remains the same, still offering academic and fun programs for our members,“ Director of Operations Tyler Hudson said via email. “After the long break and summer, we’re excited to help kids get back into the school routine and start them back on their path to academic success.”
During the summer, the Club offered a program at Skyline Elementary for students from all club sites. The staff first implemented many new changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer program.
Hudson told the Democrat this summer that additional cleaning procedures have been implemented and all equipment and items students use are cleaned following each use. Each student is given an individual bag with their necessary supplies. Students bring their own water bottles as they are not allowed to drink from the water fountains. Parents are not permitted inside the building and instead knock on the door to have their children brought to them. During the summer, only staff were required to wear masks. Now, all children are wearing a mask whenever six feet of social distancing is not possible.
Hudson said he is grateful for the opportunity to allow the Sedalia sites to remain open if the Sedalia School District 200 returns to virtual learning because of the pandemic.
“Thanks to an agreement with Sedalia 200, if schools have to close due to COVID, Boys & Girls Club will be able to pivot to an all-day program and still serve students,” Hudson explained. “We’re finalizing details on what programming would look like, and a lot of that depends on what’s going on and how we can keep our members and staff safe and healthy.”
Hudson noted if outlying sites return to an all-virtual option, those Club sites will close until a return to in-person classes.
For more information or to enroll, visit bgckids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.