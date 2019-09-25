As alumni return to celebrate their Homecoming this weekend at the Pettis County R-V School District, the festivities have special meaning for one district administrator.
In August, Kelly Weathers welcomed her first students to Northwest Elementary as an administrator. Weathers is no stranger to welcoming students to classes at the school. For the last 22 years, she has taught in the district. It is a district she knows well as she is a graduate of Northwest High School.
“I always knew I wanted to be in education,” Weathers said. “From as early as I can remember, I was a teacher. I would pretend to play school every day – with family pets, stuffed animals, and my brother, as my ‘students.’ My grandmother was a teacher and I pretty much wanted to be just like her.”
Weathers said throughout school she had great teachers who influenced her in a positive way, encouraging her to pursue a career in teaching. Following her high school graduation, Weathers received her bachelor’s degree in education from Langston University, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. She received her master’s degree in Educational Leadership from
William Woods University. For the past several years Weathers has taught kindergarten at Northwest Elementary.
“I made the move to administration this year because I felt the timing was right for me personally and professionally,” Weathers said. “I love my school and community and want to do all I can to serve the district in the best way I can.”
Weathers has a number of goals in mind to help the students and community to succeed.
“I believe our collective goal as a district is to help bridge the gap between our elementary and junior high and high school by creating a smoother, more effective transition for our learners,” Weathers explained. “It has already been a focus this year for our fifth and sixth grade teachers to be in collaboration with our junior high teachers to create a solid curriculum and
a path of higher achievement for our students.”
A second focus specifically at the elementary level has been a school-wide behavior plan – Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). This is the second year the school has used this initiative.
“One of the main components we started this year, was a morning assembly each day,” Weathers explained. “Every morning, our students and staff gather in the gym to review our school’s expectations.”
The staff uses a variety of “funny staff skits, question and answer time, and all sorts of original presentations” during the morning assemblies, according to Weathers.
“I believe the staff is having as much fun with it as the students,” she noted. “It allows us to start each day in a positive way and shows our commitment for higher expectations for student behavior and achievement. We are also attempting to build up our sense of school pride – we work each day to be the best Mustangs we can be through our character, behavior, and academics.”
Acknowledging that parents are the most important teachers in their child’s life, Weathers said she hopes to strengthen the connection between parents and the administration and staff.
“It is extremely important for the school and parents to have a positive working relationship and to communicate regularly,” Weathers said. “We are all on the same team and want what is best for our students.
“I am very excited about my new adventure at the school and look forward to working with everyone,” she added. “I believe I have the very best group of people to work alongside and I feel very positive about the future of our school.”
