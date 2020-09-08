While contractors, subcontractors and their employees took the day off Monday to observe Labor Day, work is progressing on the Loftus Early Childhood Center.
The building project on the grounds of Smith-Cotton High School will be home to the Pettis County Early Childhood Learning Cooperative, an educational center that provides free services for children with disabilities and education to parents through the Parents As Teachers Program for the Sedalia 200, Green Ridge R-VIII, La Monte R-IV, Pettis County R-V (Northwest), Smithton R-IV and Pettis County R-XII (Dresden) school districts.
On average, about 200 to 250 students are served annually at the center.
With a number of walls already constructed, manpower issues have slowed down some work on the project in recent weeks. Despite that, Superintendent Steve Triplett remains confident work will be completed on time.
"The good weather we have experienced the past couple of weeks has allowed the crews to make some good progress,” Triplett told the Democrat via email. “We had an issue with a shortage of masonry workers for a while but lately they have been able to run with bigger crews.
"Mr. Sherman (Co-op Principal Joel Sherman) has been working with the interior design team, selecting the color scheme, flooring materials and cabinetry,” Triplett continued. “'The next major hurdle is getting those bricks to a point where we can have the roof in place before winter weather sets in. The project is still on track for us to occupy it for the start of the 2021-22 school year."
Plans for the new facility have been in discussion for the district since 2016. On Dec. 17, 2018, the Sedalia 200 Board of Education approved the construction of a new center.
The new center will be named in honor of Richard and Mary Loftus, whose family made a significant donation to the project on behalf of their parents. A groundbreaking ceremony was hosted Oct. 12, 2019, for the projected $10.5 million facility. The facility is being completed at no cost to taxpayers.
Since the passage of the levy for the construction of Smith-Cotton High School 13 years ago, the district will complete more than $33 million in additional buildings and projects with no additional increases to taxpayers. Those projects include Smith-Cotton Stadium, an addition and completion of classroom space to Smith-Cotton High School, and a $4 million FEMA shelter on the Smith-Cotton Junior High campus. The Loftus Early Childhood Center will join those projects, as it is paid for through private donations and district reserves.
