Unique Tatum had many ups and downs throughout her years at Smith-Cotton, which closed out as she graduated at the end of the first semester in December.
During her senior year, Tatum was involved in JAG (Jobs for America’s Graduates), a program that helps prepare students for success after high school by introducing them to opportunities and networking with professionals. In her freshman through junior years, she was a member of the Speech and Debate team and as a freshman, she played a cow in one of the school’s musicals.
Tatum graduated early because she moved in with her boyfriend and is going to work full time to pay her bills. She will train at State Fair Community College to draw blood, with hopes to become a phlebotomist at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
The person who helped Tatum the most through her years at Smith-Cotton was PLATO instructor Kathy Walkington, who first met Tatum during summer school after Tatum’s freshman year. Walkington described Tatum as a good girl who struggled with math, and after summer school she was always around Walkington.
“Walkington told me to get off my butt and work. She also helped me learn what was important, that S-C isn’t all bad. She helped me learn about my goals,” Tatum said.
Since Tatum met Walkington, she turned her life around, Walkington said.
“She is like my daughter; we butt heads, but she always comes back. She is just an amazing girl; she has made so much progress,” Walkington said.
JAG instructor Amanda Harvey met Tatum last school year when she was enrolled in Harvey’s Personal Finance class. She describes Tatum as hardworking, motivated, and a self-driven go-getter.
“Unique is very goal driven; she has a lot of potential,” Harvey said.
Tatum has learned a lot from the activities she has been involved in. Speech and Debate has taught her how to overcome her fears by talking in front of people and gaining self-confidence. JAG has taught her how to set long-term goals. Both taught her how to have fun and laugh.
One memory of S-C Tatum will never forget is sitting in English teacher Michael Kailus’s classroom after a Speech and Debate tournament, recognizing all the things they accomplished.
She said her biggest accomplishment in high school is being able to graduate a semester early.
“I never thought I would make it this far. I never thought I would graduate early,” Tatum said.
Tatum will miss running to Walkington’s classroom to complain about something and then laugh about it the next day. If Tatum could do high school all over again, she would redo her entire freshman year; she wouldn’t skip school as much, and she would be nicer to other students. The one thing she would keep the same would be her classes and most of her teachers.
Her advice to underclassmen is to learn how to have fun; focus on things that are meaningful; and be sure to focus on school. Also, “Everything isn’t always as bad as you think it is.”
Walkington’s advice to Tatum is to keep focusing on her dreams.
“Stay motivated, I’m always going to be here when you need me,” Walkington added.
Harvey urged Tatum to never give up or sacrifice her dreams and values.
Tatum thanked her teachers, counselors, principals, and the lunch ladies for helping her through high school. The lunch ladies taught her how to smile every day, and her teachers, counselors, and principals taught her how to get through whatever she is going through and gave her a reason to graduate.
