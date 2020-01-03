Looking back on his high school career, senior Derrick Gilger likes to think it was pretty successful.
Throughout high school, Gilger has been involved in numerous activities. He has been active in show choir and theater all four years, while also being on the math team for three years. Gilger has also been in Speech and Debate, JAD (an academic discussion club), and was on the Academic Team. He likes to believe these activities helped him become a more well-rounded individual and he is thankful for the opportunities they have given him. Since his freshman year, Gilger said he thinks he has become more mature, trustworthy, and overall better at the things he’s involved with.
One of his biggest struggles in high school was trying to do everything by himself.
“I thought I had to do everything on my own or else it wouldn't get done at all,” he said. “It led to way more stress than I needed when all I really needed to do was to give someone else a chance to actually complete some of the objectives that needed to be done.”
After learning this, he eventually started to let those around him help out more and take over as needed.
Teri Turner, who taught theater at Smith-Cotton until leaving over the summer for a teaching job in Jefferson City, watched Gilger grow and mature over the years. She describes him as an energetic and ambitious person who really cares about theater and the people around him. Turner has known Gilger for four years and throughout those years, she has learned he is a hard worker who strives to reach his goals and not give up.
One of Turner’s favorite memories of Gilger is from his sophomore year when he was on the radio during a press run of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Gilger said the show was good for “people who like violence,” which wasn't entirely true. Turner likes to believe this was because he forgot he was talking on a radio or was just simply nervous. Gilger was quickly taken off the press tour.
Turner has a lot of faith in Gilger and wishes him the best of luck after graduation.
“As what I would want any theater artist to get from their time in theater: empathy, perspective, problem-solving skills, creativity, the ability to communicate with those in all walks of life, the ability to use a drill, a paintbrush, a ruler, a needle, and success beyond the stage,” Turner said.
S-C senior Marshal Noble has also seen Gilger grow throughout the years. Noble is one of Gilger’s closest friends and Noble is incredibly thankful for him. Noble is sure Gilger will succeed at anything he puts his mind to.
After graduation, Gilger plans to attend Missouri State University to become a theater education major. Although he is a little nervous about his future, he is excited to start this new journey of his life. One thing he definitely isn’t looking forward to is paying for his schooling.
Turner and Noble both said they believe Gilger will make an incredible theater teacher and are excited to see where life after high school takes him.
If Gilger could tell his freshman self one thing, he would advise himself to relax more and plan better. He would also strongly recommend that everyone at S-C make as many friends as possible and “expand their horizons.”
