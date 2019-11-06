After 13 years in the classroom as a math teacher and seven years in the front office as an administrator, Smith-Cotton High School Assistant Principal Robin Wyatte is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
One of the biggest challenges Wyatte faced during her transition from being a math teacher to a principal wasn't her relationships with students but rather with her co-workers, going from being their friend to their boss. Now, as she's leaving her career in education behind, she is thankful for not only the friendships they created but their support through the process.
Sedalia 200 math instructional coach Chad Harter said Wyatte had a way of making math at the highest levels of fun.
“Wyatte has acted like a mentor,” he said. “I will miss her guidance as a teacher and as a friend.”
Wyatte said so many things have stood out to her over the years from being the grand marshal of the 2019 Homecoming parade, being duct taped to the cafeteria wall last year for a fundraiser, to doing a Spice Girls routine at Project Graduation. Harter added that Wyatte would sing and dance in class to teach students parabolas and how to find intercepts. He said she transformed the classroom and set the academic bar much higher.
Wyatte was able to learn the administration side of things alongside S-C Principal Wade Norton. He said she has a very calm demeanor that he will miss once she is gone. She also has been his friend with whom he has enjoyed sharing the S-C journey.
As an administrator, “I had the opportunity to help kids who really needed me,” Wyatte said.
Norton said Wyatte is giving of her time but family is first. She is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren and working on her yard.
Wyatte said she wants her replacement to “listen to their teammates and remember that they are a team. (In) dealing with discipline, get to know kids; knowing their backstory changes the relationship.”
