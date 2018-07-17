Smith-Cotton High School’s Health Occupation Students of America chapter represented Sedalia at the HOSA International Leadership Conference June 27-30 in Dallas. The students qualified to attend by winning or placing in the top two at Missouri’s state competition.
S-C’s Edward Toderescu-Stavila earned seventh place in Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking. S-C’s chapter was one of 77 to receive international level Outstanding HOSA Chapter recognition. There are more than 4,900 HOSA chapters around the world, and S-C is one of just three from Missouri to earn the recognition.
Toderescu-Stavila, who was named president-elect of the Missouri HOSA group during the statewide conference in April, said that in the first round of competition for his event in Dallas, students had to submit a paper arguing one of two topics chosen by HOSA’s leadership.
“I wrote mine detailing how the world’s excessive sanitation has led to a rise in child food allergies,” he said. “From Round I, the top 45 contestants were chosen to present a speech on the same topic and argument for Round II, and I placed seventh. More importantly, however, the (conference) was my first chance to serve as Missouri HOSA president in an official manner.”
Representing S-C HOSA in Dallas were Toderescu, Alex Esquivel, Grace Edgar, Luis Resendiz, Rafael Barragan, Regan Woolery, Taylor Burlingame and Roam Morelos. Along with the competition, the students also participated in educational seminars.
