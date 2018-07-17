The Smith-Cotton High School chapter of Health Occupation Students of America earned Outstanding HOSA Chapter recognition at HOSA’s International Leadership Conference June 27-30 in Dallas. S-C chapter members attending were, from left, Luis Resendiz, Grace Edgar, Edward Toderescu-Stavila, Taylor Burlingame, Alex Esquivel, Regan Woolery, Raphael Barragan and Roam Morelos.