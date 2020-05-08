As instructors, life coaches and role models, the work of educators has become more apparent and valued in recent weeks. For one Smith-Cotton High School student, recognizing the efforts of one such teacher led to a statewide award.
When SCHS junior Victoria Wheat learned of the Missouri State High School Activities Association #ShowMeSomethingStory contest she knew who the subject of her essay would be. Not only did Wheat enter but her writing about SCHS Cheer Coach Karmen Butler garnered her one of the three top essays in the state.
“It makes me feel accomplished,” Wheat said of the award. “Although what I submitted wasn’t as formal and extravagant as other submissions, I know what I wrote came directly from the heart.”
Wheat learned about the contest when Butler sent information about it in the cheer team’s group chat. Butler encouraged the members to write about a teacher who has helped them during the pandemic; most wanted to write about Butler.
“She had really gone out of her way to make sure everyone was doing OK and that meant a lot to everyone,” Wheat said. “I think we all felt she needed to be recognized and praised for her kindness and hard work. She was very surprised when a lot of us ended up writing about her.”
Butler, a teacher at Heber Hunt Elementary, said she was shocked and surprised Wheat and others chose her as the subject of their essays. She said she has not read their submitted pieces.
“I knew some of the cheerleaders had (entered),” Butler said. “It actually started in our cheerleading chat group. Each day I give them a team-building activity to complete to get to know each other since we can’t meet in person.”
One day team members had to tell who their favorite teacher was and why.
“I saw this contest in the MSHSAA website to enter their favorite teacher or coach and told them some of them should write about their teachers since they had such amazing things to say,” Butler said. “I had no idea they would write about me instead.”
Throughout the cancellation of school Butler has gone above and beyond to reassure cheer squad members they will get through these trying times.
“My cheer coach, Karmen Butler, has done her absolute best to keep our team's spirits high,” Wheat wrote. “She motivated us through virtual tryouts and has welcomed all old and new members. She has done an awesome job reassuring us that everything will be okay in a time of panic, as well as keeping us active and busy.”
Veteran members of the team have been asked to send videos of cheers to the chat so members can continue learning. Group chats are also part of Butler’s efforts, according to Wheat’s essay.
“It is very obvious that she cares about us and treats everyone on the team like one of her own children,” Wheat wrote. “Even before the pandemic, she would always set aside countless hours to make sure everyone was at their absolute best and doing well. She is the most hardworking and caring person I know. She’s sacrificed so much for our team and I’m forever grateful for that. A pandemic will not stop her from reaching out to her cheerleaders. She’s truly impacted not only my life, but so many others.”
Wheat noted Butler has “helped make me who I am today” through gaining confidence and a love for cheer.
Another organization that has influenced Wheat is the Rookie Reporter Program, a joint effort between the University of Missouri School of Journalism, SCHS and the Sedalia Democrat. Wheat writes articles for the S-C Tiger Times that may be published in the Democrat. She has been a rookie reporter since her freshman year.
“I’ve gotten a lot stronger with my writing and I’ve gotten a lot more confident with my work,” Wheat said. “It has also helped me put my thoughts into words. That was a big problem I had before joining Tiger Times. I always had a bunch of things I wanted to say, but never knew how to say it.”
Rookie Reporter advisor and Sedalia 200 Communications Director Bob Satnan commented Wheat’s work has progressed through the years.
“Tori has really come on as a reporter and writer this school year,” Satnan said. “Her bond with Coach Butler is evident in what she wrote, which truly is a tribute to an outstanding mentor. I am thankful that MSHSAA gave students the opportunity to promote a meaningful educator in their lives, especially at this time. I could not be more proud of Tori and she is absolutely worthy of this statewide recognition."
Wheat said while a career in journalism is an option she is uncertain of her future plans.
“I want to push myself next year (as a rookie reporter) and really see how much I can do,” Wheat said. “So at the end of the year I can compare my writing to some of my writing I did my freshman year to see how I’ve changed.
“I also plan to make next year one to remember cheer-wise,” she added. I hope to really challenge myself and not only grow as a cheerleader but as a person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.