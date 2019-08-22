Amid smiles, fist bumps, hugs and even a few sniffles and tears, Sacred Heart School
welcomed students back to school Wednesday for the first day of classes.
“Personally, the morning got off to a great start,” Sacred Heart Dean of Students Sam Jones said. “Our students seem generally excited to be back, even the sleepy high school students.”
According to Jones, the summer has seen some major changes to the aesthetics of the campus with the demolition of two neighboring houses and a new solar array. The solar panels installed on the west side of the building are expected to reduce the school’s utility payments.
“This is truly the best the school has looked and our custodial crew did an amazing job on the inside of the building as well this summer,” Jones added.
Physical changes are not the only ones to happen at Sacred Heart. Administrators are emphasizing three areas of focus for academic achievement.
“As a school, we chose student motivation, critical thinking, and cognitive engagement as the indicators to concentrate on for this academic year,” Jones explained. “Each of the indicators was chosen by a different entity within the school.
“Through a professional development workshop, our faculty chose cognitive engagement as their own indicator,” Jones continued. “We have the luxury of having very compliant and well-behaved students, but that always isn't an indicator that they are cognitively engaged. Part of our partnership with AAIS is to help develop classroom strategies to assess that engagement.”
The Sacred Heart School School Advisory Council chose critical thinking as their indicator for staff focus. The goal, according to Jones, is for every class offered at Sacred Heart to have students implementing critical thinking skills.
The administration team chose student motivation.
“This indicator deals with teachers using motivational strategies to effectively engage students,” Jones explained. “At all times, the administration wants faculty members to avoid negative motivation like sarcasm and have the students express positive emotion in class. This indicator is about creating a learning environment that makes students feel comfortable and confident.”
While the details are still being finalized, Jones explained the school is in the infancy of a partnership with Total Fitness Gym to provide high school students with more training and fitness opportunities. Plans are underway to offer classes at Total Fitness for physical education credit.
Sacred Heart has welcomed the addition of new staff members, according to Jones.
Sarah Kramer is joining the elementary staff as a new kindergarten teacher. A graduate of the University of Central Missouri, “Sarah possesses a professionalism and love of learning that has already brought an injection of energy into our building,” Jones said.
Jim Gumbel will be teaching college algebra, Advanced Algebra II, and chemistry this year.
“Mr. Gumbel has and continues to work in adjunct capacity for several local universities and colleges,” Jones explained. “As an administrator, I'm most excited about his experience teaching chemistry and the direction our upper level sciences are going. With our current staff and new additions, we now offer a truly impressive array of science options.”
Also joining the math department is Kara Hill. Hill most recently taught at Warsaw High School where she taught a similar course schedule. According to Jones, “there is a shortage of qualified math teachers across the state and Sacred Heart feels extremely blessed to be able to add Kara to our staff.”
Students, staff, and patrons have also welcomed the addition of Fr. Dave Viet and Fr. Joe Corel to SHS.
“Having Fr. Dave and Fr. Joe both on staff for the school means a greater presence and representation by our priests,” Jones commented. “Fr. Mark (Miller, who retired in July) was beloved by our students and staff, but he was just one man with many different roles to fill. Having two priests, who both have a background in education ministries, will allow a stronger bond between our students and the clergy.”
