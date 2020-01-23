Each moment in life matters. At times, individuals need to be reminded of that fact.
Such is the life of Matt Emerzian, founder of Every Monday Matters. EMM is a motivational program designed to help students and adults create a world where everyone knows how much and why their lives matter.
Emerzian was at Smith-Cotton Junior High on Jan. 14 to present two assemblies to students. A graduate of UCLA, Emerzian was hired by Robert Kardashian as a Senior Vice President of Music Marketing. While working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including U2, Coldplay, Tim McGraw and Usher, Emerzian woke up one Monday morning when he was 31 believing he was having a heart attack.
Emerzian did not have a heart attack but was diagnosed with chronic anxiety and depression.
“I knew then that everything I thought mattered really didn’t,” Emerzian told the students during one of the assemblies. “My life coach told me what I had to do was to live a life that was not about me if I ever wanted to be better. It was then I realized the work I began doing for others made an impact on my life and in the life of others.”
It is one of the central themes to Emerzian’s Every Monday Matters, a year-long curriculum implemented this year at SCJH.
“I have seen a positive shift in the culture and climate of our student body with the implementation of Every Monday Matters,” SCJH principal Jason Curry said Wednesday. “I can't provide a tangible statistic to the program’s impact, but my observations of student interactions in the school environment and throughout the school day indicate an overall positive shift in social/emotional wellbeing.”
Curry referenced a decreased number of student office referrals, which he feels is a “good indication that the program is having a positive impact as well.”
“Personally, I feel like students and staff alike have learned to have a better understanding of how life experiences good, bad, traumatic... have an impact on social/emotional wellbeing,” Curry continued. “This better understanding helps to create empathy and patience, which in turn has allowed for more appropriate interactions and a more positive climate within the building.”
SCHS eighth grade science teacher Meredith Brick has been using the program for four years in her classes. She recommended the program to Curry.
Brick explained she spoke to one of her students on Wednesday who she has witnessed a change in since August. Brick characterized the young man as “being super negative and always complaining” at the beginning of the year.
“When I told him I have noticed a change in his decreased negativity, he agreed and explained that he felt he was more self-aware about when he was complaining and has been working to stop complaining so much at school and at home,” Brick said. “He also said he has felt like he is more in control of his thoughts after building his self-awareness.”
Other staff members noted a similar reaction from their seminar students.
“I absolutely love seeing my students break out of their shells and try new things — things I don’t get to see them do on a regular school day without EMM activities,“ science teacher Jessica Bruce commented.
Taught as part of each day’s seminar, EMM concepts carry over into the classroom, according to ELA teacher Lisa Young.
“The more we work throughout the year on the power words in the EMM lessons empower, curious, tenacity for example, the more I find it easily coming up in ELA lessons,” Young said. “Even if it is just encouraging students to put forth effort.
“This is a program that can easily be embedded in all curriculum areas,” he continued. “It just takes a little time to get used to the power words and using them every day to instill positivity among our students and staff.”
Emerzian and Jocelyn Guausing of EMM met with the entire staff after school on Jan. 14. Brick described the meeting as an open dialogue regarding what the school needs from EMM to continue to make an impact on the students, staff, and community.
“It was productive to have Matt and Jocelyn listen to our concerns on what is working and what is not working for us,” Brick said. “We know we are in the starting stages of Every Monday Matters at SCJH, but we know we are planting the seed.
“We may not see the results this year, next year or even in five years, but the work we are putting in now to take care of our ‘seeds’ has the potential to have lasting effects and each seed will blossom in their own time,” she continued. “I challenge everyone… to ask this question, ‘Why do you matter?’ To yourself, your friends, family and colleagues, Each one of us matters and it’s important we remind ourselves of that fact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.