A new stage of their educational life began Tuesday for 392 fifth graders who started classes on the first day of school at Sedalia Middle School.
It will be a familiar yet different experience for the students as the district is implementing a number of changes this year at SMS to encourage students to interact with one another throughout the day.
“SMS is switching to more of an upper elementary schedule compared to the traditional block schedule with bells,” Eisenminger said. “Students will be assigned to a homeroom with 25-30 students per classroom. These students will stay together all day long as they travel to different classes and electives.”
Students will still travel between three classrooms on their team to receive instruction in math, English language arts, and science but they will remain with the same students in their homeroom class.
“This change will hopefully allow our students to feel more closely connected to their classmates and build a strong classroom community,” Eisenminger explained. “Students will also have a 25-minute recess following lunch each day. With the addition of a new playground our students and teachers are looking forward to some much-needed movement and social time.”
The social development focus is important, according to Sedalia Middle School Counselor Lindsey Fish.
“Social development is so important at this level because we want to help our students with self-awareness and advocate for themselves,” Fish said. “We want them to be able to know their emotions, their strengths, and challenges. We want them to be aware of their emotions and how it affects their behavior and decisions.”
Part of the students’ expanded social development time will come with the addition of recess.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to offer a playground at the middle school,” Sedalia 200 Assistant Superintendent for Building and Grounds Chris Pyle told the Democrat in July. “Mr. Eisenmenger and his team have done an excellent job in aligning their schedule to offer a smooth transition for our students coming from the elementary schools.
“The daily schedule will be similar to our elementary level and will help fifth grade students develop further prior to their junior high years,” he continued. “The SMS team planned with intent on providing movement/playtime breaks in their schedule for times other than their physical education class.”
Social development isn’t the only new focus for the students. Another emphasis will be helping students who are struggling in English and math. This year a math interventionist will be working with students who need some additional help.
Kathy Garrison is transitioning from a math teacher on one of the fifth grade teams to the school’s math interventionist.
“She will work closely with our instructional coach with math data and support students who have been identified as below level in fifth grade math concepts,” Eisenmenger said. “We are fortunate to have both a reading and math interventionist this year who will be supporting students struggling academically in math and reading.”
